Mass shooting in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
An overnight mass shooting in New Orleans left two people dead and four others wounded, police said. All the victims were in their late teens, police said. No one was in custody and no motive was known. According to police, officers were called to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m...
Gervonta Davis arrested, jailed on domestic violence charge
Gervonta Davis was arrested on Tuesday and jailed on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office records.
