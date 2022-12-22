We need to make two things about Trae Young clear from the start:. The Atlanta Hawks star guard is almost certainly not getting traded this season. The closest thing we have to a precedent for a 24-year-old All-NBA guard getting traded in the middle of the season is Jason Kidd in 1996. Kidd had not made the playoffs yet or earned All-NBA honors by that point in his career. Young is a 2021 All-NBA selection who came two wins short of the Finals. Players this young and this good just don't get traded in-season. They almost never get traded, period, but when they do, it almost always comes in the offseason.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO