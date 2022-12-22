Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant takes blame for Brooklyn getting left off Christmas schedule: 'Knicks-Nets would've been perfect'
Kevin Durant, even by his stratospheric standards, is playing out of his mind this season, and the Brooklyn Nets are humming to the tune of a seven-game winning streak. Entering Friday night's tilt with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn is 20-12 and just three losses back of the East's top seed.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely
Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists
Murray registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Murray scored only six points in the first half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field but made his presence felt elsewhere, dishing nine assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals. He came out firing in the second half, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points during a 35-point quarter for the Nuggets before chipping in another seven in the final period. The Denver point guard led the game with 12 dimes and now has back-to-back games with double-digit assists.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has been sidelined for a month due to a left toe contusion, but the Pelicans are evaluating him on a game-by-game basis for now. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Warriors vs. Grizzlies score: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson lift Golden State to a statement victory
Poole scored 32 points before he was ejected midway through the fourth quarter. The Golden State Warriors were clearly out to send a message to the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas, and they sent it loud and clear with a dominant 122-109 victory at Chase Center, where they are now 13-2 this season.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Slower night than usual Friday
Gobert chipped in eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics. Gobert had tallied double digits in the scoring column in six straight games but didn't sport the same shooting volume as usual Friday, attempting just four shots on the night. He did collect 12 rebounds in the contest, so all was not lost from a fantasy standpoint, though he knocked down just half of his four free-throw attempts. Gobert is still a double-double threat on a nightly basis and is worth starting in the vast majority of fantasy formats at this point.
CBS Sports
Short-handed Warriors remind up-and-coming Grizzlies why they're champions in emotional Christmas Day win
SAN FRANCISCO -- It was so on-brand for the Memphis Grizzlies, it verged on parody. In the visiting locker room before games, most teams play a steady loop of the opponent's highlights, including scouting notes, on whatever monitor they can get their hands on. Prior to the Grizzlies' marquee Christmas Day matchup against the Warriors, however, the Golden State scouting video was relegated to a laptop with its screen tilted heavily toward the floor. Instead, the Memphis players had their eyes glued to a TV showing a live feed of ... the Boston Celtics.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win
Beal had 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings. Beal finished second on Washington with 24 points, marking his fourth straight big scoring performance since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the four contests since his return, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Beal didn't add much in peripheral stats Friday, but he helped his fantasy managers' percentages with an efficient 10-for-16 line from the field.
CBS Sports
NBA Power Rankings: Cavs, Nets duke it out for top spot; Warriors' tumble continues; 76ers quietly climbing
Amateur numerologists must be in seventh heaven about the current state of the NBA. As of Friday, six teams in the Western Conference -- yes, six -- had exactly 19 wins. That means the first-place Denver Nuggets had won the same number of games as the seventh-place Utah Jazz. Lunacy.
CBS Sports
Trae Young trade rumors: Picking the five best destinations if Hawks decide to deal star point guard
We need to make two things about Trae Young clear from the start:. The Atlanta Hawks star guard is almost certainly not getting traded this season. The closest thing we have to a precedent for a 24-year-old All-NBA guard getting traded in the middle of the season is Jason Kidd in 1996. Kidd had not made the playoffs yet or earned All-NBA honors by that point in his career. Young is a 2021 All-NBA selection who came two wins short of the Finals. Players this young and this good just don't get traded in-season. They almost never get traded, period, but when they do, it almost always comes in the offseason.
Comments / 0