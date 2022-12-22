Albany pay hike or pay heist? Hochul must pull back the Legislature’s excesses

Carl Heastie, speaker of the Assembly, could have pushed through a lame-duck pay raise for 150 Assembly members and 63 state senators the right way when the Legislature reconvenes today at noon. He could have adopted the 2018 findings of a special four-man committee of current and former comptrollers and voted in a $20,000 hike to the current $110,000 salary along with a tight 15% cap on outside earnings, both to start with the new session on Jan. 1.

Actually, he still can and he should. But far more likely is that Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will see their chambers pass a raise today that is 60% larger , $32,000, and an earnings limit that is two-thirds larger, 25%, and much too liberal in allowing special interest cash for legislators.

Oh, and while the new $142,000 salary will start in 10 days, that loosey-goosey 25% curb on external income will have to wait two years. Those flaws — too high a raise, too high and too loose on outside earning and too late with the cap — make this a stinker that Gov. Hochul should vocally oppose.

She should only sign a pay bill that lines up completely with the special committee’s plan, which the courts shot down. Note that Heastie himself had lawyers in court successfully arguing against the outside earnings limit. Maybe that pattern will repeat and the salary will climb to $142,000 on Jan. 1, enriching members immediately, and during the next two years, the outside earnings curb will be court abrogated. Wouldn’t that be convenient?

The $41,500 lulu extra cash for Heastie and Stewart-Cousins remains, putting them at $183,500. We don’t begrudge the very top leaders getting more, but it should only be three in each chamber: the top two in the majority and the minority leader. Yet the Assembly has six additional lulus.

Then there’s the pay raise commission that meets in 2023 and 2024. Hochul should insist on the more modest raise with simultaneous income cap now. Otherwise let the commission raise pay starting in 2025.