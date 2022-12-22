'What was their sacrifice for?': Devastation for female Afghan students stripped of education

Read full article on original website
Three foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
Three foreign aid groups said Sunday that they were moving to temporarily suspend their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work. "We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," aid organizations Save...
The Taliban pledged to honor women's rights in Afghanistan. Here's how it eroded them instead
When the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 in a lightning takeover following the withdrawal of US troops, the radical Islamist group appeared keen to distance itself from its earlier period of rule in the 1990s, presenting itself as more moderate and committed to the internal peace process.
Idaho murders - update: Kaylee Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend’s heartbreak revealed 6 weeks on from student killings
The investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students has entered its seventh week with no signs police are any closer to catching the killer.Christmas marked the six-week anniversary of the day Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Fears continue to mount that the case will go cold as no suspects have been identified, no motive determined and the murder weapon remains missing.The lack of substantial leads from law enforcement has led to vicious speculation on social media, with...
Hiding in plain sight: The network of citizens sheltering Iran's protesters
For months, Leila has barely seen sunlight. "I miss being in the open air...I miss being able to walk freely," she told CNN. "I miss my family, my room."
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in 'strike drill'
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island. The incursions were made by 42 J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighter...
