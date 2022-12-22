ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'What was their sacrifice for?': Devastation for female Afghan students stripped of education

By Masoud Popalzai, Jessie Yeung, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Three foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees

Three foreign aid groups said Sunday that they were moving to temporarily suspend their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work. "We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff," aid organizations Save...
The Independent

Idaho murders - update: Kaylee Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend’s heartbreak revealed 6 weeks on from student killings

The investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students has entered its seventh week with no signs police are any closer to catching the killer.Christmas marked the six-week anniversary of the day Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Fears continue to mount that the case will go cold as no suspects have been identified, no motive determined and the murder weapon remains missing.The lack of substantial leads from law enforcement has led to vicious speculation on social media, with...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy