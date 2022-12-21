Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Report: California is one of the least charitable states despite being one of wealthiest
(The Center Square) - It turns out that California is one of the least charitable states in the union. When it comes to charitability, California ranks near the bottom among the 50 states, according to the World Giving Index created by WalletHub. California ranks 42nd among the 50 states in...
Washington Examiner
Washington gas prices fourth highest in the nation
(The Center Square) - After over ten straight weeks of price declines Washington state fuel prices are still among the highest in the nation and rank fourth among the 50 states. On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.88 statewide, down from $3.94 the week...
Washington Examiner
Winter storm deaths rise nationwide amid New York emergency declaration
Dozens of people have died from the major winter storm that wracked the country over the Christmas weekend, with approximately half of the deaths occurring in western New York. At least 35 deaths from blizzard-related incidents have been confirmed in New York's Erie County, which includes the city of Buffalo....
Washington Examiner
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebates 2023: Colorado taxpayers getting up to $1,500 next month
Residents of Colorado can expect to start the new year off strong thanks to a payment they will receive at the end of January 2023. The Colorado Cash Back program will give taxpayers who filed their 2021 taxes by Oct. 17 a payment of $750 by Jan. 31 of next year, with eligible couples getting $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
Washington Examiner
Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter
Connecticut families may have to choose between heating their homes and buying food this winter as newly-allocated government subsidies are expected to fall short of massive energy increases. Low and middle-income families are eligible to receive up to $2,320 in state and government funds, $340 less than the top level...
Washington Examiner
North Carolina could host record-setting $100 million governor's race in 2024
North Carolina could witness its most expensive governor’s race in history in 2024 as Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R) lays the groundwork for a gubernatorial bid that his campaign predicts may cost $100 million. In a fundraising email sent to supporters on Monday, Robinson’s campaign projected the team could...
Washington Examiner
Virginia minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – Virginia’s minimum wage is set to increase from $11 to $12 per hour Jan. 1, a rise that comes after an attempt by Republican lawmakers to halt the minimum wage increase failed earlier this year. The increase comes as a result of 2020 law...
Washington Examiner
Auditor reports Missouri spent $8.82B of $11.8B in federal COVID-19 funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri received more than $11.8 billion in federal COVID-19 funding since April 2020, according to the latest report from Democratic Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway. Through the end of November, Missouri spent $6.47 billion in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and...
Washington Examiner
Arkansas residents will see income tax breaks in 2023
(The Center Square) - Arkansas' state income tax is the lowest ever recorded and tax payers will see an immediate benefit when they file in 2023. The Legislature first agreed to rolling back the income tax from 5.5% to 4.9% in December 2021. Lawmakers held a special session in August...
Washington Examiner
Census: New York lost more people than any other state
(The Center Square) – Data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday showed New York has lost a greater percentage of its population over the last two years than any other state. The state’s population estimate as of July 1, 2020, was 20.1 million people, a nearly 100,000 decline...
Washington Examiner
Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party
(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct cash payments worth up to $1,050 will arrive by New Year's
California residents can expect to receive direct payments worth up to $1,050 before the end of 2022 as part of a state program intended to provide relief from inflation. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been sent out to certain eligible Californians since Dec. 19 and will continue to be issued through New Year's Eve. The final waves of this payment, consisting of direct deposits and state-issued debit cards, are set to be sent by the end of January, according to the state government's website.
Washington Examiner
Professor reportedly axed for showing ancient paintings of Muhammad
A Minnesota-based liberal arts university reportedly fired a professor who showed students two paintings of the Prophet Muhammad after a group of Muslim students complained. The incident occurred at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, where members of the Muslim Student Association expressed shock and outrage after an unnamed professor showed two paintings of the Prophet Muhammad, one from the 1300s, and another from the 1500s, during a class on Oct. 6.
Washington Examiner
Man arrested after dismembering father thinking he was a robot: Police
A man in Indiana was taken into custody on Dec. 20 after he allegedly murdered and dismembered his father believing he was a robot. Shawn Hays, 53, was arrested after authorities responded to a welfare check relating to Hays's 73-year-old father Rodney Hays, according to a report citing a probable cause affidavit.
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania residents to receive up to $650 from property tax/rent rebate program
Pennsylvania residents only have a few days to apply for a rebate program that will give them up to $650. The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is intended to provide some financial assistance to elderly or disabled residents of the Keystone State. For both renters and homeowners, the amount they receive from this program will vary based on their annual income, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
Comments / 0