Never, ever give Nick Saban an extra week to recruit. While he normally spends a week in December preparing for the SEC Championship, Saban instead took the time to get his ducks in a row and fly up to Iowa to visit Kadyn Proctor, then took off around the country and back to Tuscaloosa in the couple of weeks leading up to the National Signing Period.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO