WVNews

West Virginia AG warns of 'Grandparent Scam'

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges West Virginia residents to be wary of calls especially during the holiday season claiming grandchildren need help. Scammers have been known to call senior citizens pretending to be their grandchild. Others claim to be law enforcement with news about a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

