Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia AG warns of 'Grandparent Scam'
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges West Virginia residents to be wary of calls especially during the holiday season claiming grandchildren need help. Scammers have been known to call senior citizens pretending to be their grandchild. Others claim to be law enforcement with news about a...
WVNews
Rolling blackouts possible: First Energy advises customers to conserve energy as cold weather continues to impact nation's electric grid
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — First Energy has issued a caution to its customers, including those in West Virginia that "frigid weather continues to impact our service territory along with much of the country, resulting in increased energy use as customers stay warm and gather for the holidays" "PJM...
Comments / 0