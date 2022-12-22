Read full article on original website
Related
After Weekend Blizzard Major Warmup Coming To New York
Parts of New York continue to see falling snow today but in just a couple of days, the weather is set to make a complete 180. According to Accuweather.com, a major warm front is coming through New York at the end of the week. Looking across the state, in Western...
'Major disaster': Death toll rises in western New York after historic blizzard
Erie County officials are calling the Christmas snowstorm "a major disaster" comparable to the blizzard of 1977.
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Expected Across New York
There is good news and bad news when it comes to the weather for your Christmas Day. The good news is that the Blizzard Warning has expired for many parts of New York. All across Western New York and in parts of upstate New York are no longer under a blizzard warning.
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
ktbb.com
At least 23 dead in cold weather over Christmas weekend
(NEW YORK) -- At least 23 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The highest number of fatalities are in upstate Erie County, New York, which encompasses Buffalo, where seven deaths were reported. "This will go down in history as the most...
National Guard Deployed To Erie County As Blizzard Continues To Batter WNY
As Western New York residents brace for another day of bitter cold, snow, wind, and flooding, Governor Hochul has deployed the National Guard to Erie County. Many people, including Buffalo's Mayor Byron Brown, are without power. Travel is dangerous and impossible. The blizzard is expected to continue to dump on the region today, Saturday, December 24, 2022. What a great Christmas Eve, right?
How Is A Blizzard Different Than A Lake Effect Snowstorm In Buffalo?
Back in mid-November, Buffalo got hit with a lake effect snowstorm. Now, we're getting hit by a blizzard. Have you ever wondered what the difference is? Yeah, me too. Let's take a look at the types of winter storms Buffalo and Western New York experience and how they differ, if at all.
Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York
The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
Travel Ban In Effect For All Of Erie County, New York
The massive storm that is barreling down on New York State has already begun to make its impact on the area. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency in New York in preparation for the storm and large parts of the New York State Thruway has been closed.
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
Over 3 Feet Of Snow Predicted Across Western New York
The snow is coming this weekend and it looks like Western New York is going to get blasted once again. Western New York is bracing for a blizzard this weekend and along with the rain, ice, and 70-mile-per-hour gusts of wind, there will be plenty of Lake Effect snow across the area.
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]
Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters.
wrvo.org
Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country
Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone
Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
There Is No Emergency Service Available In Large Parts of WNY
The sub-freezing temperatures, hurricane-force winds, and blizzard conditions that are hitting Buffalo and Western New York have really taken their toll on the area leaving thousands stranded without power and things are expected to get worse in the coming days. Things have gotten to the point where New York State...
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm
The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
wutv29.com
Blizzard warning in effect; States of Emergency and driving bans
A blizzard warning is in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday. States of Emergency have been issued for New York, Erie County, the City of Buffalo, and various other municipalities across the region. Erie County and the City of Buffalo...
Where you can find shelter and warm up
The blizzard warning remains in effect for Genesee, Niagara, Erie and Orleans counties until Sunday at 7 a.m.
‘It ripped apart’: Golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2