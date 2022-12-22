ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Snowfall Totals In Western New York

The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American midwest and northeast have been hit hard by the winter weather that started on Friday, December 23, 2022. The weather truly left its mark on the Buffalo area with strong winds, whiteout conditions, below-freezing temperatures, and sub-zero windchill which knocked out power to thousands around the area and left the entire region paralyzed.
BUFFALO, NY
At least 23 dead in cold weather over Christmas weekend

(NEW YORK) -- At least 23 people have died from the wintry weather wreaking havoc across the U.S. over Christmas weekend. The highest number of fatalities are in upstate Erie County, New York, which encompasses Buffalo, where seven deaths were reported. "This will go down in history as the most...
BUFFALO, NY
National Guard Deployed To Erie County As Blizzard Continues To Batter WNY

As Western New York residents brace for another day of bitter cold, snow, wind, and flooding, Governor Hochul has deployed the National Guard to Erie County. Many people, including Buffalo's Mayor Byron Brown, are without power. Travel is dangerous and impossible. The blizzard is expected to continue to dump on the region today, Saturday, December 24, 2022. What a great Christmas Eve, right?
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Huge Golf Dome Collapses During Blizzard In New York

The winds have been wreaking havoc all across New York today and it got so bad that a massive golf dome came crashing down. Video has surfaced of the golf dome on Wherle Drive in Williamsville, New York becoming a victim of the hurricane-force gusts of wind that have been sweeping across Western New York all day long.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters.
BUFFALO, NY
Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country

Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone

Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm

The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
BUFFALO, NY
Blizzard warning in effect; States of Emergency and driving bans

A blizzard warning is in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday. States of Emergency have been issued for New York, Erie County, the City of Buffalo, and various other municipalities across the region. Erie County and the City of Buffalo...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
