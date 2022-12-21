Southwest Florida International Airport hosted 812,305 passengers in November, an 18% decrease compared to November 2021, according to figures from the Lee County Port Authority. It was the third most passengers to travel through the Fort Myers airport in its 39-year history. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 3% compared to last year. The traffic leader in November was Delta, with 166,970 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (137,026), American (126,103), United (114,598) and JetBlue (91,018). RSW had 7,486 aircraft operations, a decrease of 19% compared to November 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 13,437 operations, a 5% increase compared to November 2021 and the best November in more than 40 years.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO