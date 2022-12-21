Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Lighting up Times Square showcasing Fort Myers Beach rebuilding process after Ian
Lighting up Times Square bringing the focus of the town back to the community, fun, and a uniquely special environment, which is what it’s known for best. Santa Claus is coming to the town of Fort Myers Beach which is a welcomed sight. Especially for people who love the town that was decimated by Hurricane Ian.
santivachronicle.com
December Sold Properties on Sanibel; None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS® for the period 12/02/22-12/23/22.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022
The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
Holiday waste collection schedules around Southwest Florida
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wondering when to recycle all the Christmas wrapping or take out the holiday trash? Here you will find the schedules for trash and recycling pick up in your area. Towns and cities in the area have different rules when it comes to trash collection on the...
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian
A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
Street preacher couldn’t snuff ‘Light Up Times Square’ on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people packed into the Times Square area on Fort Myers Beach for the ‘Light Up Times Square’ event. The event was the first time since the area was leveled by Hurricane Ian on September 28 that the square was filled with people.
'Future becomes history': How Sanibel Island will preserve history after Ian
Hurricane Ian destroyed the lighthouse keepers' quarters and damaged buildings at the museum. Though we can't rewrite history, we can certainly preserve it.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Botanical Garden handled Ian better than expected
Hurricanes Charlie, Dorian, Irma, and Ian all impacted the Naples Botanical Garden, but luckily they fared better than they expected after Ian. Thanks to their environmentally conscious planning, storm surge was not a big issue for them. Between blossoming flowers, pristine grounds, and cascading trees, you wouldn’t know the extent...
WINKNEWS.com
Suncoast Beverage pays $9.1M for 47 acres from city of Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers completed the sale of 47 acres off State Road 82, just west of Ortiz Avenue. CMT Ventures, which is owned by Suncoast Beverage Sales, paid $9.1 million for the property off what’s also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the deed.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL
Lehigh Acres is a sizable unincorporated community in Lee County, Florida. It’s right next to the city of Fort Myers, which makes it a popular residential area for locals who want to be away from the hustle and bustle. Because it’s primarily residential, there are not a lot of...
gulfshorebusiness.com
More than 800K passengers travel through RSW in November
Southwest Florida International Airport hosted 812,305 passengers in November, an 18% decrease compared to November 2021, according to figures from the Lee County Port Authority. It was the third most passengers to travel through the Fort Myers airport in its 39-year history. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 3% compared to last year. The traffic leader in November was Delta, with 166,970 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (137,026), American (126,103), United (114,598) and JetBlue (91,018). RSW had 7,486 aircraft operations, a decrease of 19% compared to November 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 13,437 operations, a 5% increase compared to November 2021 and the best November in more than 40 years.
Flight cancellations rise in Southwest Florida due to massive winter storm across the U.S.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Airlines around the United States have canceled thousands of flights due to the winter storm and high winds. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, flights are being delayed due to flow-constrained areas affected by high winds. At the moment two airports are closed and four others are deicing their highways.
WINKNEWS.com
Animals preparing for frigid temperatures at Peace River Wildlife Center prepares
How will the animals in Southwest Florida handle the frigid temperatures that are anticipated over the next few days?. Staff members at the Peace River Wildlife Center are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the injured or orphaned animals that call it home. WINK News spoke...
WINKNEWS.com
Resorting to changing airlines at RSW for holiday travel amid delays
People trying to travel for the holidays continue to see their flights get delayed and canceled at RSW due to severe weather. It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling to the west or east coast, cancellations and delays are happening all around RSW. Some people have gotten so frustrated...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lighthouse Resort reopens on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Lighthouse Resort Inn & Suites reopened on Fort Myers Beach with 20 rooms available for displaced residents, first responders, emergency personnel, relief and construction workers. The rooms available are on the second, third and fourth floors at the hotel at 1051 Fifth Ave. Parking is limited to one vehicle. The Yucatan Beach Stand is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with a limited menu and full bar at the wing bar. Temporary office hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
WINKNEWS.com
Devil’s Isle becomes Bonita Springs’ first distillery
Tom Anstead recalls his trip to Bermuda, which was originally known as the “Isle of Devils” by Spanish explorers for its treacherous weather. After losing his job in 2020 and deciding to start his own business, Anstead named his new Bonita Springs distillery after his vacation in paradise.
WINKNEWS.com
Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian
A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel Will Have A Cold Christmas; Watch For Falling Iguanas
Islanders will have a cold Christmas as the temperatures are expected to drop into the low 50s this weekend. A massive winter storm is blasting frigid weather across a large swath of the country and Sanibel will feel some of the cold. So, watch for falling green iguanas. The Florida...
Families at RSW left scrambling as they try to make it home for the holidays
Christmas is just two days away and with the holiday so near, plenty will be traveling to make it home on time.
fox4now.com
Lehigh Acres family steps up, opens up for foster children
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Walkers live in a modest home in Lehigh Acres but it's an efficient space, one with the markings of children who have grown up or still with plenty of years to grow. The house is one full of love, from toys to children's books...
