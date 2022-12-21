ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022

The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lani Kai patiently making progress to open after Ian

A better understanding of when iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the Lani Kai and Diamondhead will return to operation after Hurricane Ian. The two hotels were some of the only seaside staples to survive the powerful storm. All week, WINK News has been letting Southwest Florida know which Fort...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples Botanical Garden handled Ian better than expected

Hurricanes Charlie, Dorian, Irma, and Ian all impacted the Naples Botanical Garden, but luckily they fared better than they expected after Ian. Thanks to their environmentally conscious planning, storm surge was not a big issue for them. Between blossoming flowers, pristine grounds, and cascading trees, you wouldn’t know the extent...
NAPLES, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres is a sizable unincorporated community in Lee County, Florida. It’s right next to the city of Fort Myers, which makes it a popular residential area for locals who want to be away from the hustle and bustle. Because it’s primarily residential, there are not a lot of...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

More than 800K passengers travel through RSW in November

Southwest Florida International Airport hosted 812,305 passengers in November, an 18% decrease compared to November 2021, according to figures from the Lee County Port Authority. It was the third most passengers to travel through the Fort Myers airport in its 39-year history. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 3% compared to last year. The traffic leader in November was Delta, with 166,970 total passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (137,026), American (126,103), United (114,598) and JetBlue (91,018). RSW had 7,486 aircraft operations, a decrease of 19% compared to November 2021. Page Field in Fort Myers saw 13,437 operations, a 5% increase compared to November 2021 and the best November in more than 40 years.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Resorting to changing airlines at RSW for holiday travel amid delays

People trying to travel for the holidays continue to see their flights get delayed and canceled at RSW due to severe weather. It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling to the west or east coast, cancellations and delays are happening all around RSW. Some people have gotten so frustrated...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lighthouse Resort reopens on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

Lighthouse Resort Inn & Suites reopened on Fort Myers Beach with 20 rooms available for displaced residents, first responders, emergency personnel, relief and construction workers. The rooms available are on the second, third and fourth floors at the hotel at 1051 Fifth Ave. Parking is limited to one vehicle. The Yucatan Beach Stand is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with a limited menu and full bar at the wing bar. Temporary office hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Devil’s Isle becomes Bonita Springs’ first distillery

Tom Anstead recalls his trip to Bermuda, which was originally known as the “Isle of Devils” by Spanish explorers for its treacherous weather. After losing his job in 2020 and deciding to start his own business, Anstead named his new Bonita Springs distillery after his vacation in paradise.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian

A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Will Have A Cold Christmas; Watch For Falling Iguanas

Islanders will have a cold Christmas as the temperatures are expected to drop into the low 50s this weekend. A massive winter storm is blasting frigid weather across a large swath of the country and Sanibel will feel some of the cold. So, watch for falling green iguanas. The Florida...
SANIBEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy