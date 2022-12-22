Read full article on original website
BBC
Premiership Rugby: Leicester 28-13 Gloucester: Anthony Watson scores twice in Tigers victory
Tries: Porter, Watson 2 Cons: Burns 2 Pens: Burns 3. Richard Wigglesworth won his first match as interim head coach at Leicester as they beat Gloucester 28-8. An Adam Hastings penalty was bettered by two from Freddie Burns to give Leicester the lead, before Albert Tuisue's try edged Gloucester ahead.
France 24
Wigglesworth wins first game as Leicester boss
The match was named in honour of Ed Slater, who played for both clubs but was forced to retire in pre-season after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Former lock Slater, 34, was present at Welford Road to present the trophy. Wigglesworth ended his playing career aged 39 after being...
BBC
John Bateman: England second-rower leaves Wigan to join Wests Tigers
John Bateman has left the Wigan Warriors to join Wests Tigers in Australia's NRL. It will be the second row's second stint down under. Bateman, 29, left Wigan for Canberra Raiders in 2019 before returning home in 2021 for personal reasons and signing a four-year deal at the DW Stadium.
BBC
Kalvin Phillips: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder was 'overweight' after World Cup
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was "overweight" when he returned to training from the World Cup. The 27-year-old was a surprise omission from the City squad for Thursday's Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. Guardiola's initial explanation was to say Phillips, who joined City from Leeds...
Tony Mowbray: Key Sunderland duo 'ready' for big role
Sunderland can expect to rely on the services of two very influential players again over the festive programme.
SB Nation
Conte: Fraser Forster to start in goal for Tottenham vs. Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur supporters got a good look at backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster on Wednesday in Spurs’ friendly draw against OGC Nice. They’ll get an even better look at him on Monday when Spurs head to Brentford to resume Premier League action. Antonio Conte announced in his pre-match press conference today that Forster, signed this summer as a free agent, will start his first Premier League match for Spurs ahead of World Cup finalist Hugo Lloris.
BBC
Premier League: What the numbers say about how teams are really doing
With the Premier League about to return, the table makes better reading for some clubs than others, but it does not tell the whole story about how teams are doing so far. While obviously results are what matter most, form can be temporary and luck can be fickle in football, so taking a look under the hood at a team's expected goals numbers can help us see how much permanent class they have been showing so far and how the rest of their season could pan out.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Tomoki Iwata, Rangers, Celtic, St Mirren, Hibernian, Aberdeen
Celtic have placed Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata on a list of potential January signings. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder was voted most valuable player with J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos. (Daily Mail, print edition) St Mirren are closing in on a deal for Waterford central defender Richard Taylor. (Daily Record) Hibs...
BBC
West Brom: Ron Gourlay assures fans £4.95m Guochuan Lai loan will be repaid
West Brom chief executive Ron Gourlay has assured fans that a £4.95m loan from the club to chairman Guochuan Lai will be repaid in time to be used by the Baggies in the January window. The loan, listed in Albion's accounts to June 2021, helped one of Lai's companies...
BBC
Leo Varadkar 'will not be deterred from visiting Northern Ireland'
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said he will not allow concerns over his personal safety to stop him visiting Northern Ireland. Mr Varadkar has previously been the target of threatening graffiti from loyalists who warned him not to cross the border in Northern Ireland. In March, his Cabinet...
housebeautiful.com
Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022
Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
BBC
World Snooker Tour: Chen Zifan becomes eighth Chinese player to be suspended
Chen Zifan has become the eighth Chinese player to be suspended from the World Snooker Tour. The world number 93 has been sanctioned by the the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) as part of a match-fixing investigation. Chen's suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in place until...
