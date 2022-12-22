Read full article on original website
Unlike snow plowers and meteorologists and sports bloggers, Kentucky Basketball has the weekend off for the holiday so the team can be at home with their families. Kentucky’s coaches and players are currently scattered across the country for quality time with loved ones and Christmas cheer, and soon the team will reconvene in Lexington to begin the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule, plus that New Year’s Eve party with Louisville a week from tomorrow.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Kentucky will travel to a sold-out venue for a true road game. The Wildcats are set to take on the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Wednesday to open the conference schedule. Coming off its largest win over a ranked foe in over a decade — 12 years to be exact — Mizzou Arena is now sold out for the battle.
December 23 - Fourth-year guard Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists to lead Missouri to a 93-71 nonconference romp over No. 16 Illinois on Thursday night in the Braggin' Rights Classic in St. Louis.
Oregon State closes the non-conference portion of its 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Wednesday, also wrapping up a three-game home stand, when it hosts Denver at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Today and throughout the course of the season, BeaverBlitz is your home for updates, conversation, and in-depth analysis. Pac-12...
No. 10 Arkansas (11-1) is off to its best start since the 2019-20 season, and the Hoop Hogs will hit the Christmas holiday in as strong of a position from a resume standpoint as the program has been in since Eric Musselman took over at the helm. Although there is...
