Unlike snow plowers and meteorologists and sports bloggers, Kentucky Basketball has the weekend off for the holiday so the team can be at home with their families. Kentucky’s coaches and players are currently scattered across the country for quality time with loved ones and Christmas cheer, and soon the team will reconvene in Lexington to begin the Southeastern Conference portion of the schedule, plus that New Year’s Eve party with Louisville a week from tomorrow.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO