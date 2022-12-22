'What was their sacrifice for?': Devastation for female Afghan students stripped of education

Read full article on original website
San Diego Union-Tribune
UN official, Taliban minister meet on Afghan women NGO ban
The United Nations says its top official in Kabul has met the Taliban government's economy minister in the Afghan capital
Russia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health
Dec 26 (Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday he was suffering worsening back pain from long spells in solitary confinement that he said were part of a deliberate strategy by the authorities to undermine his health.
The dismal state of due process at the North Pole (and our federal agencies)
Every year, millions of kids wake up on Christmas to find that jolly old St. Nick has rendered his verdict on their performance over the past 12 months. Most think of Christmas morning as a time of joy and merriment; in reality, it’s merely the sentencing phase of a kangaroo court overseen by an out-of-touch…
Drone hits bomber base inside Russia as Putin's forces bombard Ukrainian cities
KYIV, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Moscow said on Monday its forces had shot down a Ukrainian drone close to a long-range bomber base deep inside Russia, while Ukraine said the Russians had unleashed heavy artillery barrages on its cities in the past 24 hours.
Nepal's new PM takes oath, appoints deputies and ministers
Nepal's newly appointed prime minister has taken his oath as the leader of a fragile coalition that includes his former opponent and other smaller political parties
