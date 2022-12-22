Symbols of Ukraine war cast shadow over Russia’s festive celebrations

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A security officer stands next to the letter 'Z' that symbolises Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the entrance to the Gorky Park in Moscow.

The Christmas village at Moscow’s Gorky Park is decked out as in any other year – quaint wooden huts with icicles and snow-lined fir trees festooned with baubles and white lights.

But this year, there are new ornaments. Glowing in fluorescent lights are three letters: Z, V, and O, all symbols of the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine and which looms heavily over the country as the end of the year approaches.

As Russia has launched missiles to plunge Ukraine into darkness as winter takes hold, leaving many struggling to survive, the Kremlin is still seeking symbols and a cause to unite Russians around the conflict. Yet few have stuck.

“The city brought them and placed them here,” said a cashier in a nearby gift shop, which trades in the hipster T-shirts and canvas bags that Gorky Park markets as a symbol of urban style. Asked what she thought, she said: “I wish they hadn’t.”

There’s more. By the park entrance, a Z is decorated in the colours of the ribbon of Saint George, another symbol commonly used to support the war, and also a bright sign in the Russian tricolour that reads: “We are together.”

With public protest banned and critics facing years in prison, ham-fisted attempts at integrating the war into Russia’s new year celebration have become an obvious target for opposition to the conflict.

On the eve of the holidays in St Petersburg, authorities unveiled a new installation celebrating the declaration of Mariupol, the Ukrainian city seized by Russia in a bloody offensive that destroyed much of the city, as a sister city.

Soon, graffiti appeared: “Murderers, you bombed it. Judases,” read a message scrawled across the installation. It was taken down a few days later. Russian police claimed that they had detained a 17-year-old in response. Local media identified her as a high-school student.

More than 10 months into the war, there is “no additional enthusiasm” and the “fatigue of war” is evident, said Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9yVr_0jr8e6qh00
A man rides past the entrance to the Gorky Park. Photograph: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

The recent wave of mobilisation, and the possibility of further waves that could bring the war home for Russians who have managed to insulate themselves, has led to a “high level of anxiety, which is still significant”.

Increasingly there is a generational divide, where older Russians have continued to support the war in greater numbers than their children, and especially grandchildren.

“The key problem is that older cohorts of the electorate and elite decide for younger generations how to live and even how to die,” said Kolesnikov, who lives in Moscow.

With Russia quickly approaching the first anniversary of the war, the new year holidays have also become something of a litmus test, dispelling the idea that there is anything in Russia close to a euphoria surrounding a war that some critics have called criminal and others inept.

An accountant at one Moscow firm described scrapped plans for a corporate party amid tense internal disputes about celebrations following the loss of nearly 10% of her colleagues due to economic effects from the war.

“Even those who welcomed the war are acting quiet, subdued,” said a person who works in a management role for a state media agency. “They know there’s nothing to celebrate.”

Most of their colleagues would probably have a quiet drink at the office and then “disappear” into heavy drinking until mid-2023, the person said, joking somewhat.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has tried to maintain a sense of normality at home to reduce the fear and possible backlash over a long-term conflict with Ukraine and greater isolation from the west.

But attempts to pretend it is business-as-usual while Russian troops have been forced to retreat have angered rightwingers and led local authorities to backtrack and cancel celebrations for local events.

As Russian troops fled a successful Ukrainian counterattack in the Kharkiv region in September, fireworks lit up the sky in Moscow to mark the city’s 875th anniversary. The celebration caused a scandal, leading other cities to cancel similar fireworks displays due to the outrage.

In the following months, Russia changed its strategy: announcing mass mobilisation, appointing a hard-nosed general to lead the military strikes, and launching hundreds of missiles at Ukrainian power plants and other infrastructure sites in order to plunge the country into dark and cold on the edge of winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0Zzy_0jr8e6qh00
Pedestrians walk along a street after a heavy snowfall in central Moscow. Photograph: Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images

While causing death and hardship in Ukraine, the effort has not led Ukraine to capitulate and Russia has continued to cede ground since then, abandoning the city of Kherson in a dramatic defeat in October. That month, dozens of cities announced they would be scaling back their new year celebrations for fear of provoking anger.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region, announced that “not a kopeck” would be spent on buying new holiday decorations, but said the region would not cancel celebrations outright.

“Anyone who proposes to completely abandon new year’s celebrations, I remind you that new year’s trees for children were held even during the Great Patriotic War,” he wrote. “I think it is wrong to cancel new year holidays, but we will definitely refuse large-scale mass events.”

The Kremlin has also seemed unusually careful. Vladimir Putin is skipping most of his major events, including a traditional hockey game that he plays in Red Square, as well as a marathon press conference that would most likely have been marred by uncomfortable questions about the setbacks in the war.

And shortly before the new year, it remained unclear if Moscow was planning to hold fireworks displays. Local media reported on Tuesday that the city emergency services had recommended against holding a yearly fireworks celebration, only for local emergency services to deny that report just hours later.

Often it is improvised, local celebrations that have been most enthusiastic about incorporating the theme of war into the holidays. In Belgorod, a few miles from the Ukrainian border, a viral video showed a man dressed as Father Christmas arriving at a children’s party on the back of an armoured personnel carrier.

“What a disgrace,” wrote one activist in Belgorod when asked what he thought of the video. “Some people … have completely lost their sense of reality.”

