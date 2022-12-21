ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near San Jose

Surprisingly, there aren’t many swimming holes in Northern California, near the bay area! We want to share with you some of our favorite spots to cool off during the hot, dry months of summer. Located in and around San Jose, these beaches provide everything you need for a relaxing and refreshing day near the water!
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Hundreds of San Jose families face eviction

Days before Christmas, Zayna Herring, her 4-year-old son Alex and her roommate sat in the courthouse in downtown San Jose, worried they’d soon be homeless. “It’s a lot of stress,” Herring told San José Spotlight. “Everything takes money, and that’s what we don’t have.”
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Airport to debut new brand name

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Related Santa Clara developer to appeal decision over wages

A development firm worth $60 billion intends to challenge a state decision that it must pay prevailing wages to workers on its massive project planned for Santa Clara. The $8 billion Related Santa Clara project, from New York City-based firm The Related Companies, benefits from public subsidies granted by the city. Therefore, it’s considered a public works project that must pay prevailing wages, according to a decision from California Department of Industrial Relations Director Katrina Hagen.
SANTA CLARA, CA
travellens.co

​​15 Free Things to Do in Hayward, CA

Hayward is also called the “Heart of the Bay” due to its prime location in San Jose and San Francisco. It is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest in the Bay Area. Incorporated in 1876, the city was first known as Hayward's, followed by Haywood,...
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Canceled flights at Bay Area airports

San Francisco International Airport had 50 cancellations by 7 a.m., San Jose had 37 and Oakland had 34 – about triple the number from the day before. James Torrez reports.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Over 100 flights out of the Bay Area canceled

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Today is the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel out of San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and the delays and cancellations are stacking up hourly. As of 7 a.m. SFO saw 50 cancelled flights and 68 delays. In the past day there’ve been 49 cancellations out of the Oakland […]
NEW YORK STATE
CBS San Francisco

Dog left behind by departing passenger at SFO adopted by pilot

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A dog abandoned at the San Francisco airport has found a forever home with a United Airlines captain, according to the San Francisco SPCA.A pup named Polaris had arrived to San Francisco with a traveler from an international destination. But the dog was abandoned at the airport when "the customer chose to continue traveling on without his animal," the San Francisco SPCA said in a December 16 news release.United Airlines "worked to ensure the puppy completed necessary requirements to enter the United States, including a quarantine period," said the nonprofit in the release.And after completing quarantine,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Tracy, CA

There's no need to leave Tracy for a great meal—some of the best restaurants in San Joaquin County, California, are right here!. Whether you're after a casual spot for lunch or a romantic dinner destination, you'll find what you're looking for in this city. For a fantastic dining experience,...
TRACY, CA
svvoice.com

2023 Minimum Wage Increases in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale

The 2023 minimum wage is going up in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale. The City of Santa Clara says starting on Jan. 1, 2023, any employer who is subject to the city’s business license tax or maintains a facility within the city will be required to pay employees $17.20 per hour, the city’s new minimum wage.
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup

Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

