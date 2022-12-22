ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks DES urging residents to stay indoors through Friday evening

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Department of Emergency Services is urging residents to stay indoors through the afternoon and evening Friday. The freezing temperatures, high winds and icy conditions are already causing power outages and dangerous driving conditions across the area. Officials anticipate weather conditions to rapidly deteriorate throughout...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds

In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

A powerful storm is headed to Philly area for Christmas weekend. Here's what to expect

Get our latest weather updates in our NEXT Weather blog.PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Grid Operator, Utilitity Urges Conserving Electricity

MOUNT HOLLY NJ – With bitterly cold conditions remaining across much of the U.S., the National Weather Service regional office predicted Christmas Day temperatures will reach a high of only 27 degrees. The surge of additional electricity needed to keep homes warm is close to exceeding the power grid’s capacity, so local utility providers have begun urging property owners to conserve energy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Psychiatrist, Pennsburg Doctor Probe ‘Winter Blues’

PENNSBURG PA – Don’t let holiday-related stress or a winter scarcity of sunlight put you in a less than jolly mood. Two Lehigh Valley Health Network physicians, one of whom practices in Pennsburg, say there are steps you can take to beat the winter blues. Listeners can hear all about them in the latest edition of the network’s “Healthiest You” podcast.
PENNSBURG, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Accident closes all lanes of traffic on I-76 west

BERKS COUNTY, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, an accident that occurred on I-76 west between Morgantown and Reading has closed all lanes of traffic. The accident has currently shut down all lanes of traffic on the turnpike. 511PA is warning drivers to expect delays due to the closure.
MORGANTOWN, PA
WGAL

Crews on scene of mobile home fire

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Lancaster County. The fire was in the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It took crews within 10 minutes...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville home gutted by flames

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man escaped a burning home in Schuylkill County Friday morning. The fire started around 7:15 a.m. in a house on Nepolt Street. It took crews about two hours to knock it down. The fire chief says a 76-year-old man was home at the time and...
POTTSVILLE, PA
SoJO 104.9

Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World

If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

