Lehigh Valley weather: Flash freeze to slam into late morning rain and ‘everything ices’ (UPDATE)
UPDATE2: The temperature dropped from 42 to 33 degrees between 10:51 and 11:51 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley International Airport, the National Weather Service showed. Snow was seen as far east as Greenwich Township, New Jersey. It was snowing heavily and windy at 12:15 p.m. in Easton. UPDATE: A winter...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks DES urging residents to stay indoors through Friday evening
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Department of Emergency Services is urging residents to stay indoors through the afternoon and evening Friday. The freezing temperatures, high winds and icy conditions are already causing power outages and dangerous driving conditions across the area. Officials anticipate weather conditions to rapidly deteriorate throughout...
sauconsource.com
Storm’s Fierce Winds Topple Trees, Cutting Power to Hundreds
In the wake of a powerful storm that moved through eastern Pennsylvania Thursday and Friday, fierce winds gusting in excess of 50 mph have brought down trees and wires, cutting power to hundreds of area households on the eve of Christmas eve. According to PPL’s Outage Center map, as of...
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane closing for multiple days due to extreme weather
Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind in the forecast, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane announced it will be closed over the next several days. On a Facebook post the park said effective Dec. 22 it is shut down through the weekend for the safety of guests and employees. It will reopen on Dec. 26. (The park is always closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas.)
A powerful storm is headed to Philly area for Christmas weekend. Here's what to expect
Get our latest weather updates in our NEXT Weather blog.PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A large and powerful winter storm will impact much of the nation into the Christmas holiday weekend, and the Philadelphia area is no exception.While this at one point looked like it might hold the promise of a White Christmas, those hopes have largely been dashed in favor of a warmer system bringing heavy rain and strong winds ahead of a brutal arctic blast.So while it likely won't be white for Christmas, it will certainly feel like winter, with high temperatures Saturday and Sunday only in the 20s.The last...
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
3-alarm fire engulfs vacant row home in Southwest Reading
Firefighters from the City of Reading and several County fire companies responded to the 300 block of South 6th Street Friday around 7:45pm for a fire that broke out in a vacant row home. Arriving on-scene, crews found heavy fire from the front of the first floor of the two...
sanatogapost.com
Grid Operator, Utilitity Urges Conserving Electricity
MOUNT HOLLY NJ – With bitterly cold conditions remaining across much of the U.S., the National Weather Service regional office predicted Christmas Day temperatures will reach a high of only 27 degrees. The surge of additional electricity needed to keep homes warm is close to exceeding the power grid’s capacity, so local utility providers have begun urging property owners to conserve energy.
morethanthecurve.com
Numerous power outages across the region including three significant ones locally
PECO’s Outage Map shows numerous power outages, mostly small ones, popping up across the region including in the area MoreThanTheCurve.com focuses on. According to PECO, there are 106 accounts without power in Conshohocken, 161 in Plymouth Township, and 47 in Whitemarsh Township. There are no outages in West Conshohocken.
City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 33 North, temporarily shutting both lanes, authorities say
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle about 1:40 p.m. Sunday on Route 33 North in Bethlehem Township, authorities say. The person was taken to an area hospital after the incident near the William Penn Highway interchange, a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Route 33 North was temporarily closed...
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Rendering of possible new design for Hank's Place.Photo byHank's Place. Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today.
fox29.com
5 displaced after fire completely destroys Delaware County home on Christmas Day, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A fire ripped through a home in Delaware County, leaving several people without a home on Christmas Day. Fire crews responded to the blaze at a home on the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. It took over two hours to bring the fire under control.
Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, northwest New Jersey. EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit...
sanatogapost.com
Psychiatrist, Pennsburg Doctor Probe ‘Winter Blues’
PENNSBURG PA – Don’t let holiday-related stress or a winter scarcity of sunlight put you in a less than jolly mood. Two Lehigh Valley Health Network physicians, one of whom practices in Pennsburg, say there are steps you can take to beat the winter blues. Listeners can hear all about them in the latest edition of the network’s “Healthiest You” podcast.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Accident closes all lanes of traffic on I-76 west
BERKS COUNTY, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, an accident that occurred on I-76 west between Morgantown and Reading has closed all lanes of traffic. The accident has currently shut down all lanes of traffic on the turnpike. 511PA is warning drivers to expect delays due to the closure.
WGAL
Crews on scene of mobile home fire
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a mobile home fire in Lancaster County. The fire was in the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday. It took crews within 10 minutes...
Pottsville home gutted by flames
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man escaped a burning home in Schuylkill County Friday morning. The fire started around 7:15 a.m. in a house on Nepolt Street. It took crews about two hours to knock it down. The fire chief says a 76-year-old man was home at the time and...
Take A Look Inside The Largest Wawa In The World
If you thought Wawa couldn't get any more awesome, think again. Remember when the brand-new Wawa opened its door in Center City, Philadelphia back in 2018? The celebration was quite the party, too. It was epic. There was a DJ, giveaways, a celebratory grand-opening hot drink, and more. Why such...
