magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas flu deaths rise by 22 during past week
The number of flu-related deaths in Arkansas this season increased by 22 during the week ended Saturday, December 17. Arkansas Department of Health figures for Week 50 also reported “high” ratings for 10 of 13 activity indicators for influenza-like illnesses. The ADH emphasizes that the number of flu...
dequeenbee.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
109 Arkansas foster kids find families in 2022
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In 2022, more than a hundred foster kids in Arkansas left the state Division of Children and Family Services‘ care, not because they aged out but because they found a family. According to Tiphanie Gurwell with Project Zero, a nonprofit that helps connect foster kids eligible for adoption with prospective families, at […]
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson bans TikTok on state-issued devices
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has drawn a hard line on loading the TikTok app on state devices.
Kait 8
Arkansas’ medical marijuana sales were blazing in November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - In November Arkansans voted on whether to legalize recreational marijuana and while the ballot initiative did not pass that didn’t stop medical marijuana sales from lighting up. Our content-sharing partner tells us the numbers are in for Arkansas’ November marijuana sales and they seem...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains
High temperatures, drought and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures hit at a crucial point for corn growers.
Arkansas marijuana sales revenue points to a record-setting year
The November figures are in for marijuana sales in Arkansas and point to a record-setting year.
littlerocksoiree.com
This Commission Found Child Care Central to Status of Women in Arkansas
Stressed about child care? The state of Arkansas hears you loud and clear. The Arkansas Women's Commission appointed early this year has issued its final report, and its No. 1 recommendation for state government is to "meaningfully engage the business community to address child care challenges." The commission, funded in...
ed88radio.com
Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property
An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A warm start to 2023!
The coldest of the cold has come and gone, and now Arkansans are looking to when temperatures will warm back to normal.
Drivers take precautions as winter weather hits central Arkansas
As Temperatures are plunged Thursday night, ARDOT says they’re taking precautions to treat roads and drivers say how they’re handling the slippery roadway.
Arkansas circus closes the curtains because of the cold
The curtains are closed for Piccolo Zoppé only for now with these frigid temperatures.
littlerocksoiree.com
3 Reasons to Make Time for a Visit to the Family Doctor
Some (or most) days, it feels like there’s not enough time to get everything done. From the moment our alarms go off until we slip back into bed, we’re in a full-on race against the clock. Between work, social outings and errands, it’s easy to find excuses to put off an appointment with our doctor.
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
KHBS
Arkansas doctor talks about how to treat frostbite amid cold front
ROGERS, Ark. — Dr. Hugh Jackson with Mercy NWA is stressing the importance of people taking the cold and snow seriously. Jackson says people misjudging the conditions is a common mistake he sees during severe weather. An example he says is people thinking they don't need to layer up because they won't be outside for long. It doesn't take long for people to get frostbite, and he says hot water isn't the cure.
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
5newsonline.com
Breaking above freezing for Christmas with flurries Monday | Forecast December 24, 2022
The core of the cold air is moving east, allowing warmer weather to return to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Christmas Day will be in the 30s with flurries by Monday.
How cold weather affects pets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas electric companies ask people to conserve power
Electric companies in Northwest Arkansas are asking people to conserve power during the cold snap. "As we continue to restore power to customers, we could use a little assistance from everyone else," SWEPCO wrote in a message. "Consider conserving power where you can. That helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others as we continue to battle below-freezing temperatures."
