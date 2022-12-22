Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Killer dubbed 'The Serpent' arrives in France from Nepal
PARIS (AP) — Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj, suspected in the deaths of at least 20 tourists around Asia in the 1970s, arrived in Paris as a free man Saturday after being released from a life sentence in a Nepal prison. It was the latest twist in a dramatic life...
Super maxi Andoo Comanche leads Sydney-Hobart fleet
SYDNEY (AP) — Super maxi Andoo Comanche overcame a challenging start in a dramatic opening to the Sydney to Hobart race to take the lead as the fleet benefits from favorable winds on Monday. Six hours into the race Andoo Comanche was leading from LawConnect, Black Jack and Hamilton...
Climate change threatens centuries-old oases in Morocco
ALNIF, Morocco (AP) — Residents of the oasis of Alnif say they can’t remember a drought this bad: The land is dry. Some wells are empty. Palm groves that date back more than 100 years are barren. Home to centuries-old oases that have been a trademark of Morocco,...
Six passengers killed when bus plunges into river in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Rescuers on Sunday recovered the victims from a bus that ran off a bridge and plunged into a river on Christmas Eve, killing six passengers and injuring the driver and another passenger, Spanish authorities said. The blue roof of the half-sunk vehicle could be seen in...
