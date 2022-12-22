ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

President Biden, this is why new Amtrak trains must offer equitable fares | Opinion

By Scott R. Spencer
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3UJb_0jr8c7WA00

Dear Mr. President,

I am writing this open letter to you because of the need to share with you and others the concerns of many working class citizens that you fight so hard for on many issues. Amtrak is planning to deny them coach accommodations on Amtrak’s fastest trainsets, the Alstom Avelia Liberty trains, when service begins in the fall of 2023 on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor at speeds up to 160 miles per hour. When I attended your announcement of Amtrak’s selection of these new trains at the Wilmington train station on Aug. 26, 2016, I too shared your enthusiasm that a new era for high-speed rail in America would ride on these new Amtrak trains.

Over the years that we occasionally travelled together on Amtrak between Wilmington and Washington during your time in the U.S. Senate, l enjoyed our discussions about the importance of high-speed rail for America’s future. I know that our mutual support for more high-speed rail did not envision it only being for those affluent enough to afford business and first class fares while leaving coach passengers behind.

That’s why you will be interested to know that my Wilmington based company, AmeriStarRail, envisions making Amtrak’s new high-speed trains more inclusive for all passengers.

This past National Transit Equity Day, Feb. 4, 2022, AmeriStarRail sent a letter to Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner to begin a direct dialogue to help Amtrak improve transportation equity on the Northeast Corridor by providing Coach accommodations for seniors, students, families, people with disabilities and low-income coach passengers on Amtrak’s publicly supported high-speed trains. Unfortunately, Gardner, while accepting a taxpayer funded bonus of more than a quarter-of-million dollars, has refused to meet with us and various stakeholders such as several branches of the NAACP from Boston to Washington, including the Wilmington branch.

Denying affordable and equitable access for coach passengers to Amtrak’s fastest trains is a discriminatory operating practice because the high-speed tracks for Acela trains, such as the recently completed half-billion dollar New Jersey High Speed Rail Improvement Program, are funded by all taxpayers. Not allowing coach passengers to ride Amtrak’s fastest trains is a poor utilization of the infrastructure funds that you and Congress worked so hard to provide to Amtrak. According to Amtrak’s ridership reports, although Amtrak carried 12.5 million passengers on the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington in 2019, less than 30%, or only 3.6 million passengers could afford to ride on high-speed Acela trains.

AmeriStarRail’s Transportation Equity solution of offering Triple-Class service of coach, business and first class on a standardized Northeast Corridor fleet of 160 miles-per-hour, high-speed trains means 100% of Amtrak passengers and 100% of Amtrak trains will utilize the federal investment in the high-speed rail infrastructure from Boston to Washington.

As detailed on our website www.AmeriStarRail.com, ASR is proposing a more efficient way to run the Northeast Corridor by operating Amtrak branded trains with union crews as an affiliated carrier, in the same way private airlines operate American Eagle flights for American Airlines. ASR would pay Amtrak hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue each year for track user fees, station access fees and performance incentives. As a valuable public asset, the Northeast Corridor infrastructure will still be owned, controlled and maintained by Amtrak with continued support by Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

We believe we can profitably expand Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor service directly to 30 new stations including Center City Philadelphia, Hoboken, Long Island and Maine. Our transportation equity solution reduces Amtrak’s dependency on federal subsidies to repay the $2.4 billion loan for the new Acela trains and provides an innovative way to diversify ticket revenues by including Coach passengers on a standardized fleet of Alstom Avelia Liberty trainsets in a “stretch” version with 12 cars for coach, business and first class.

This solution will also save hundreds of union jobs at Alstom’s Hornell, New York plant, building 76 more high-speed trains through 2030, with private financing. Amtrak’s current $7.3 billion plan to buy slower trains for Northeast Corridor coach passengers from Siemens would still go forward but these trains can be reassigned to Amtrak’s new routes nationwide.

All high-speed trains in Europe and Asia serve coach passengers. All airlines offering first class and business class seating also serve coach passengers on the same aircraft on every flight. AmeriStarRail wants to implement a privately funded solution that will allow Amtrak to achieve this standard for Transportation Equity. Our goal is for Amtrak conductors to announce “All Aboard” Amtrak’s fastest trains for all passengers.

To achieve this goal, we would like to request your assistance for U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, or his designee, to attend a meeting with us, passenger stakeholders, Members of Congress who wish to attend and Amtrak CEO Gardner to address Amtrak’s transportation equity issues on the Northeast Corridor, which AmeriStarRail is seeking to resolve. This meeting will allow more than a dozen stakeholder groups, including several branches of the NAACP between Boston and Washington, to express their concerns about Amtrak excluding Coach accommodations from their fastest trains. Your participation would also be most welcomed by those working hard to ensure America’s future high speed trains equitably serve all of the people.

Sincerely,

Scott R. Spencer

Chief Operating Officer, AmeriStarRail

Spencer was a former Washington intern for then U.S. Senator Biden on defense and transportation issues.

Comments / 6

Deanna Dal Gesso-Jones
3d ago

So again low income gets you a better price to ride a train . This country is already socialist. Now cloaked in “ providing Equity “ to all ! These people need to get up and work or work harder . We the 50 % of tax paying people are sick of it !

Reply
2
Dewey
3d ago

Once you travel to Europe or Japan you realize how far behind the USA is on train transportation. 🤷‍♂️

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Transportation Today News

Amtrak releases images of new Amtrak Airo trains to debut in 2026

Amtrak’s new trains, Amtrak Airo, will roll out in 2026, providing a better customer experience while being greener and faster, the company said. The trains will feature modern, spacious interiors, panoramic windows, upgraded cafe cars, better signage, and more amenities while being more fuel efficient and producing 90 percent fewer particulate emissions, and travel at […] The post Amtrak releases images of new Amtrak Airo trains to debut in 2026 appeared first on Transportation Today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Air marshals claim Biden is risking ‘another 9/11’ by shifting them from flights to border

America is risking “another 9/11” by diverting air marshals off planes and onto other operations, the president of the Air Marshal National Council warned in a direct address to Joe Biden. In recent weeks, federal marshals have been diverted from their usual jobs as covert travelers assessing and monitoring terrorist threats to help at the US-Mexico border, according to Sonja Labosco of the Air Marshal National Council. She told FOX News marshals are now present on less than 1% of flights and instead sent to assist Border Patrol dealing with migrants, who are currently overwhelming the southern border. “Let’s stop another...
UTAH STATE
travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
WISCONSIN STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Tests a Big Boarding Process Change

With the holiday season upon us, parents are already dreading the headaches that can come from flying with a big family. Some airlines, like Spirit (SAVE) - Get Free Report, will charge more money if you want to make certain the entire family sits together on their flight. Hawaiian, Alaska, American Airlines, and many others will let you pre-assign a seat when you are purchasing a ticket, so you can make certain that everyone sits together.
HAWAII STATE
Thrillist

These U.S. Airports Cancel the Most Flights Around the Holidays

Traveling around the holidays is a nightmare, no matter what. I've never met a single person in my entire life who said: “Yeah, actually traveling back from my parents' house was really easy and enjoyable after New Years.” It is possible no one on Earth has ever uttered that sentence. However, there are ways to avoid headaches, by planning ahead and maybe making a few prayers.
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
CBS Minnesota

No co-pilot? Airlines lobby for change in regulations

In the airline business, there are two cost factors the airlines can never control: fuel and labor. And as technology improves — and pilot salaries increase — there's been a controversial move lately by the industry to try to amend what's known as part 121 of the Federal Aviation Regulations. That's the federal air regulation that requires air carriers to have two pilots in the cockpit at all times. The airlines have been quietly lobbying that the single-pilot approach would quickly solve the staffing problem caused by the pilot shortage and that technology has vastly improved to allow for safe operation...
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy