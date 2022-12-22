Read full article on original website
China Dominance Wanes as Sourcing Sands Shift
The pandemic planted the seeds of a sourcing shakeup, and over the past year, a number of global supplier relationships have begun to ripen. A decades-long era of undisputed China dominance in footwear and apparel sourcing appears to be on the wane. And while the superpower held on to its ranking as the No. 1 producer of U.S. fashion imports in 2022, neighbors and global competitors are steadily augmenting their capabilities and capacity in response to demand from brands and retailers keen to explore nearshoring and supply chain diversification. Sourcing Journal spoke to industry experts about this year’s sourcing MVPs, as well...
Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’
"It does seem like we're headed into a recession here in 2023," Musk said on the "All-In Podcast" last week.
Russia hits key infrastructure with missiles across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit Ukraine Thursday in the biggest wave of strikes in weeks, damaging power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing winter weather. Russia fired 69 missiles at energy facilities and Ukrainian forces shot down 54, Ukrainian military chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said. Local...
South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years. South Korean warplanes and...
Bad moon rising: US foreign policy and the China challenge
In their zeal to put China in a box, President Biden and Congress could “Balkanize” the global order, forcing Washington to contend with multiple powers and blocs, friendly and not, willing to say no to the United States. They undervalue this risk, if they perceive it at all. The president’s National Security Strategy is premised…
Lack of Deworming Putting Southern Chile’s Dogs in Danger
In southern Chile, dogs and people are facing a resurgence of parasitic disease after the government canceled a longstanding deworming program. In an article for UC Davis, Kat Kerlin describes how one study is showing the detriment of canceling the program. A successful deworming program, prematurely canceled Commonly known as tapeworms, canine echinococcosis is a […] The post Lack of Deworming Putting Southern Chile’s Dogs in Danger appeared first on DogTime.
After court setback, migrants cling to hopes of reaching US
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — A familiar mix of disappointment, patience and determination spread among migrants on Mexico's northern border waiting to enter the United States as they faced the reality that pandemic-era asylum limits would remain for now. Cautious optimism for an immediate opening had prevailed after a...
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 16
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A massive fire that lasted more than 12 hours in a Cambodian hotel casino killed at least 16 people and injured about 50, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday, as neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border town.
Newly elected Fiji PM vows to tackle growing national debt
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka vowed to address the “litany of woe” created by the nation’s former government while raising concerns about the Pacific nation’s massive debt. In his first address to the country since being sworn in to office...
