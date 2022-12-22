For maximum merriment, arrive early; it's a busy holiday travel season in Sarasota-Bradenton

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- for traffic.

The last two weeks of the year, traditionally one of the busiest times for travel, looks like it is going to be livelier than ever in the Sarasota-Manatee region.

The latest data from AAA said that about 6.3 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, about 108,000 more people than last year. The 6.3 million figure also surpasses the 6.2 million Floridians who traveled in 2019, before the pandemic.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has 122,751 outbound seats on the books between Dec. 21 and Jan 2, according to data provided by airport president and CEO Rick Piccolo. That figure is slightly higher than last year, when 118,764 total outbound seats were booked, but it's significantly higher than the 66,523 seats booked for the same period in 2019.

Outbound seats represent about half of the total traffic the airport should see during the end-of-year holidays, Piccolo said.

"We're ready with parking and shuttles -- we're in good shape," he said.

The Punta Gorda Airport in Charlotte County is averaging a total of 30 flights per day until Jan. 9 -- 15 in and 15 out -- but on Dec. 24 and 31 the airport will have 40 flights. Kaley Miller, the airport's director of marketing and communications, said it is anticipated that passengers will have to park in the grass overflow lots.

Passengers should show up two hours early to allow for time to park and get a shuttle to the terminal, Miller said, and travelers without bags to check should plan to show up 1.5 hours early.

While both local airports are planning for large crowds, the majority of Floridians who said they'll travel for the holidays are expected to drive. About 5.8 million travelers are expected to get to their destinations by car, 336,145 Floridians will fly on planes this holiday season, and 223,243 people will use other modes of transportation.

Gas prices in Florida also dropped by 41 cents per gallon between Nov. 10 and Dec. 12, AAA said, and prices should continue to trend downwards closer to the holidays.

