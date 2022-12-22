ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Coldest Christmas in 20 years forecast for Sarasota and Manatee counties

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
If Christmas music and twinkling lights haven't put you in the holiday spirit, this weather forecast sure will. Grab your warmest sweater and get ready for chilly temperatures.

Tampa Bay National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Davis said that it’ll be the coldest Christmas in the area in 20 years.

Very cold arctic air from Canada will move into the region and produce cold temperatures.

Across the country, an extremely dangerous arctic blast will impact much of the nation over the next several days with frigid temperatures and life-threatening wind chills. Wind chill warnings, watches and advisories extend from the Interior Northwest and northern Rockies to the Gulf Coast states. A winter storm expected to develop on Thursday will produce a swath of heavy snow in many areas of the country, according to the NWS.

“People should dress warmly and just be prepared,” Davis said. “If you don’t have to go outside, just stay inside – it’s Christmas morning, and you can just spend time with family.”

Christmas weekend is expected to have minimum temperatures in the mid-30s to around 40 degrees with the coldest temperatures hitting at night, Davis said.

Davis recommends that residents stay warm, layer up if they’re going outside and dress according to their needs.

He’s also reminding all fur parents to make sure their animals have a warm place to stay during the cold nights.

Throughout the week the weather will stay around the 70s, but temperatures will drop Friday night and onward, NWS weather forecasts show.

Thursday: There’ll be a chance of showers before between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., and then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a high near 74 degrees. It’ll drop at night to a low around 64 degrees.

Friday: There’ll be a 50% chance of showers before 8 a.m., but it’ll be partly sunny and breezy throughout the day with a high near 72 degrees. Winds could be as fast as 29 MPH. It’ll chill at night with a low around 43 degrees.

Saturday: It’ll be mostly sunny with a high near 52 degrees and wind gusts as high as 21 MPH. Temperatures will drop to a low around 41 degrees.

Sunday: There’ll be a 20% chance of showers, and it’ll be mostly cloudy with a high near 52 degrees. It’ll drop to a low around 42 degrees that night.

