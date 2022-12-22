ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Plan to inject Piney Point waste underground to become reality in 2023

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQ8wB_0jr8byjr00

The amount of waste to be injected deep underground in Manatee County as a result of the environmental disaster at the former Piney Point fertilizer plant continues to grow as cleanup efforts are set to ramp up next year.

Authorities are preparing to inject hundreds of millions of gallons of waste at the former Piney Point fertilizer processing plant deep underground once construction of a new injection well is completed in 2023, a major step in the ongoing effort to clean up the troubled facility.

The cleanup also requires millions of gallons of bleach to treat polluted Piney Point waste water before it is injected underground just across the street from the site. Late last month, county commissioners also agreed to allow the company that produces that bleach in Palmetto, Allied New Technologies 2 Inc., to dispose of its waste in Manatee County.

In case you missed it:Piney Point closure could take until at least 2024. Manatee County progresses on injection well

Previously:More waste to be disposed of underground in Manatee County because of Piney Point

And:Plan to inject Piney Point wastewater underground has critics

"We are preparing within hopefully six months to begin injecting (Piney Point waste), and we will be getting if not hundreds of thousands of gallons of bleach from Allied, maybe millions of gallons of bleach from Allied, to treat the Piney Point waste before it goes down the Piney Point well," County Administrator Scott Hopes said at the November meeting.

Manatee County already owns three operational Class I injection wells and is building its fourth to specifically dispose of waste from the Piney Point facility. The waste produced by Allied New Technologies, however, will instead be disposed at a separate injection well at Buffalo Creek, located in the outskirts of Palmetto at the county's North Regional Water Reclamation Facility.

The Buffalo Creek well was originally built to meet the needs of a future salt water treatment plant that will not be used for years, but the county modified it's permit for the already constructed injection well earlier this year to make way for Allied's waste as well.

"We purchase their bleach for the swimming pools, for the water treatment plant, for the wastewater treatment plant, when we had to flush the lines under the Braden River, Myakka (water wells)," Hopes said. "We are a large customer. This is almost like family, and we are very fortunate to have them located where they are."

The wells are designed to federal standards, and are viewed by proponents as one of the safest options to dispose of certain types of waste. Their use will mark the first time waste created at piney point, or as part of its cleanup effort, is injected underground in Manatee County.

"This well was specifically drilled for a reverse osmosis plant, which takes salt water, takes the salt out of it, and this well was designed and built by the county to inject that salt water, that brine, into this well," Hopes said. "The brine that they have is pure, sterile, clean salt water."

Environmental advocates question those assertions, and believe injecting waste underground could harm drinking water aquifers if it were to fail.

District 5 Commissioner James Satcher was the only county official to question Allied and the plan during the November meeting, specifically because the company, which also has a facility in Fort Pierce, already has arrangements to dispose of its waste in another county.

He also criticized the decision to dispose of the company's waste at the Buffalo Creek site and not the site designed specifically for Piney Point waste.

"Here we have a deal where this stuff is going to another county, why not take advantage of that?" Satcher said. "And then, why in the world is Piney Point some sort of 'I will never put anything any different down there,' but right next to the school and right next to everyone's home no big deal… If it's important, then it should be important wherever it's at. I don't see the benefit of this. If this absolutely has to go down a well that is close by here, why not put it down Piney Point when it's done?"

Comments / 1

Related
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"

Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
CLEARWATER, FL
Kiki Alba

Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FL

Pizza with Tomato and BasilPhoto byPhoto by Vitalii Chernopyskyi on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Facebook.com, https://dannyspizzaflorida.com/and https://bellamiapizzafl.com/ .
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st. The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m....
SARASOTA, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning. According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out. Police stated that a 37-year-old man was […]
PLANT CITY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Social bar looks to expand with $1 million in revenue on the horizon

Key takeaway: A social bar in Bradenton has tapped into an up-and-coming trend: kava. Taking the place of alcohol, this drink just makes you want to play chess. Core challenge: With karaoke and trivia nights, Kava Social Club has the look and feel of a nightclub, which contributes to it being misunderstood when seeking new locations from landlords, the owners say.
BRADENTON, FL
Modern Globe

According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
DUNEDIN, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy