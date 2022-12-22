ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic upgrades coming to Broadway in Taunton — including its most dangerous intersection

By Ed Baker, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
TAUNTON — Broadway could soon be getting some new traffic lights and reconfigured lanes.

"There is a need for traffic signals," BETA Group Inc. senior associate Matthew Shute said during a Massachusetts Department of Transportation online hearing on Dec. 14. "These factors can lead to safety deficiency."

According to state officials, the intersection of East Britannia Street and Broadway (Route 138) ranked fifth among the 100 most dangerous intersections in Massachusetts during 2017-2019.

Fifty-five crashes occurred at the intersection during that time, according to Mass DOT records.

BETA design consultant Jacklyn Centracchio said "angle crashes" frequently occur at the intersection."Trucks have issues turning and the traffic signals are outdated."

Centracchio said the traffic signals on Broadway at the intersections of East Britannia and Washington streets "are not coordinated" with each other.

"They don't help facilitate emergency vehicles moving through the intersection," she said.

Shute said the upgrades would include installing updated traffic lights at both crossroads.

"This is Phase 2 of the Broadway project," he said. "Phase 1 is under construction and scheduled to be completed during the next calendar year."

Broadway overhaul already underway

The first phase of the roadway upgrades is being done on the northbound lanes of Route 138 from the corners of Leonard Street to Purchase Street.

Construction crews have been installing bicycle lanes, reconstructing sidewalks and replacing traffic lights with upgraded signals at the intersection of Washington and Purchase streets.

According to Mass DOT, the initial phase of the roadway upgrades on Broadway are 86% complete.

Here are the safety upgrades on tap for Broadway

Shute said the second phase of the roadway project on Broadway would begin at the corner of Purchase Street.

"It will proceed north past the corners of Washington and East Britannia streets and end at the intersection of Jackson Street," he said.

According to Mass DOT, a design plan for Phase 2 is 25% complete and is expected to be 75% complete by April 2023.

"The submission of the final plan is expected to be done in November 2023," he said.

Shute said a 2019 roadway safety audit identified a need to make the intersections at Washington and East Britannia streets safer by reconfiguring the traffic lanes on Broadway.

"There is a wide stretch of pavement that encourages high vehicle speeds," he said.

Centracchio said drivers would easily make turns onto Broadway from Washington and East Britannia street when new roadway curbs are installed.

"The new pavement marks will have newly defined lanes," she said. "The new lane marks will be placed on both approaches to Broadway on Washington Street."

Shute said the roadway surface on Broadway from the corners of Jackson and Purchase streets would remain approximately 48 inches wide despite having one travel lane in each direction.

"That will allow for two bicycle lanes to be created in each direction," he said.

Shute said the roadway reconfiguration would include constructing new sidewalks on each side of Broadway.

"The sidewalks will be separated from the road by a 6-inch-tall curb," he added.

Shute said the sidewalks would have ramps that provide access to the pathway for people with disabilities.

The roadway upgrades will include removing merging traffic lanes on Broadway between the corners of Jackson and Purchase streets.

Shute said utility poles would also be relocated on Broadway between Purchase and Jackson streets to accommodate the new sidewalks.

"New pavement markings will be placed for cars and the bicycle lanes," he said.

Shute said Mass DOT does not anticipate needing roadway detours when construction is underway.

"The phasing of the project will be determined by a contractor awarded a contract by Mass DOT," he said. "One lane of traffic must be maintained during construction."

Shute said "normal traffic operations" will occur when construction crews are not working.

Roadway upgrades expected to begin in 2024

Shute said Mass DOT plans to start the second phase of the roadway upgrades in the fall of 2024.

The total project will cost $8 million, and the Federal Highway Administration will fund 80% of it, he said.

A Mass DOT summary states the project has to be programmed in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and the appropriate Federal Fiscal Year for state officials to solicit bids from construction companies.

