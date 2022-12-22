ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Big changes are coming to Route 79 in Fall River. Here's what to expect.

By Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViOkK_0jr8buCx00

FALL RIVER — The much-anticipated $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project is officially underway with a ceremonial groundbreaking led by outgoing Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and other state and local leaders at the City Pier on Wednesday.

The MassDOT project will transform the Route 79 corridor from Central Street near Battleship Cove to the Veterans Memorial Bridge by demolishing the four-lane elevated portion of the waterfront highway and creating an urban boulevard.

“There are actually two goals to the project,” said Lenny Velichansky, vice president and project manager of the engineering and design consulting firm, TransSystems. “One is to create land for economic development and the other is to reconnect the neighborhoods to the waterfront.”

In fact, when the project is completed, which is anticipated at the end of 2026, there will be up to 19 acres of land that will be available for commercial redevelopment and green space.

Velichansky said the project will also open up multi-modal connections on Route 79, like sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and bike paths.

Preliminary design of the Route 79 project is complete, and Velichansky said the design/build phase is moving forward, which is final design and construction.

D. W. White Construction has been selected by MassDOT as the lead builder of the project along with contractor SPS New England.

‘Truly transformational’

The Baker/Polito administration has been credited by the local delegation and Mayor Paul Coogan for having delivered both the Route 79 project and the South Coast Rail project to the city and the SouthCoast.

Open for bidding:3 firms invited to make Route 79 design presentations

Polito also recognized the local state delegation, the city administration and the Bristol County Economic Development Consultants for keeping their administration on track with seeing the two projects become realities.

Changing landscape:The Route 79/Davol Street rebuild is starting soon. It will change Fall River's waterfront.

“Yes, you have inspired us to be true to our promises and this is one of the promises made that we would see this project come through,” said Polito. “This is going to happen now."

Polito called the project “truly transformational” for the city to connect Route 79 and Davol Street to the city and along the whole waterfront right to Battleship Cove and to the Braga Bridge.

Paving the way:Ramps to get revamped with start of $197M Fall River project

“Today is a bellwether day for Fall River,” said an emotional Rep. Carole Fiola. “This groundbreaking signifies decades of work by dozens of people throughout the last 20 plus years.”

“It’s a big deal. I’m very happy and it's come to fruition just like the train” said BCEDC President Frank Marchione.

After the speeches and the requisite groundbreaking ceremony, Marchione and BCEDC Vice President Ken Fiola discussed the years the project was in the making, starting with a study sponsored by the economic development agency back in 1999 on the revitalization of the city’s waterfront.

“When we first came out with all of the recommendations the consultants said it was going to take us 20 years to implement these things, and I laughed and said we can get it done in five years, ten tops,” said Fiola. “And here we are 20 years later. It was a process, securing money and things you didn’t anticipate. But we stayed the course and were persistent.”

Land will be available for redevelopment

While Mark Twain aptly noted, they aren’t making land anymore, MassDOT and the state have designed a new Route 79 plan that will open up about 19 acres of developable land that hasn’t existed since the construction of the highway.

But it's apparently still early to know how and by whom the land will be developed.

Senator Michael Rodrigues, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, explained that the acreage that will come from the massive project is owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“So, they will have to go through a process to dispose public property. So, it will be a public bidding process and it will have to come through the Legislature, because we take land transfers very seriously. It will be a process,” said Rodrigues.

Regarding the city’s input on how the land will be developed, Rodrigues said that the Fall River Redevelopment Authority will certainly bid on the land.

“We will make sure the Commonwealth gets full and fair market value for the property to protect to protect the taxpayers,” said Rodrigues.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Changes are coming to Fall River’s Lafayette Park and you can be a part of it

A Fall River park will be seeing some changes and you can have a say as to what those changes are. According to the Department of Community Maintenace, there will be a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Hearing Room at One Government Center regarding proposed improvements and renovations to Lafayette Park on Mason Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
frmedia.org

Fall River Holiday Trash Collection Schedule

Here is the schedule of trash collection for the next two weeks in Fall River. (FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, would like to issue a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Astronomical high tide adds to winter storm in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– As a result of astronomical high tides, in addition to the winter storm in Southern New England, clean up crews have take to Ocean Road in Narragansett to remove the wash up from the ocean. Swells higher than 6 feet crashed over the sea wall, flooding...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
CBS Boston

Photos: Damage from Friday's powerful wind, rain storm

Winds flattened a gazebo on the common in Norton. A tree fell on a house in Springfield, displacing four people.  Flooding at Horseneck Beach in Westport. Waves crashed into the sea wall on Lynn Shore Drive, where flooding is a concern. A tree came crashing down on a car in Wilmington. The drive was able to walk away without injury. Flooding around the Assonet Four Corners in Freetown. A family was shaken up when a tree came through the living room in North Andover Outdoor seats at the Chart House restaurant on Boston's Long Wharf were submerged. The town of Barnstable says many shore roads are inaccessible due to flooding
NORTON, MA
ABC6.com

Ground breaking for $135 million water front project in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Wednesday morning, Mass DOT officials and state legislators broke ground on a new project, that’ll help expand Fall River’s water front access. The route 79 corridor will be lowered, as well as street scape improvements along Davol Street, expanding bike path access...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Downtown Providence building damaged by storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Westminster Street in Providence is blocked off as fire crews respond to an ongoing scene. ABC6 crews on scene witnessed what appears to be a crack up the side of the Peoples Savings Bank. Fire officials tell ABC6 news the building was damaged by today’s high winds, and while there is no major fear of the building collapsing, they are prepared for the worst.
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Wind, Rain and High Tides Beset EG

Above: The scene at Water Street at peak high tide Dec. 23, at around 7:50 a.m. Credit: Harold Ambler. Wind and rain lashed East Greenwich for much of Friday, Dec. 23, causing downed tree limbs and scattered power outages. The storm also brought a surge of water at high tide that covered Water Street and cut access to Scalloptown Park for a few hours Friday morning.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Travel restrictions on RITBA bridges lifted

Update: At 9:31 am, RIDOT lifted travel restrictions for the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. The bridges are open to all traffic. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced that due to extreme weather conditions, travel across their bridges may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types.
JAMESTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

MassDOT, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Gov. Polito, officials, celebrate start of Route 79, Davol Street Corridor Improvement project

On Wednesday, Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler joined Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, Mayor Paul Coogan, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, and Fall River officials celebrated the beginning of the $135 million Route 79 and Davol Street Corridor Improvement project. The groundbreaking celebrated the start of the transformation of the 1.5-mile...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River announces warming center, shelter, ahead of frigid weather

(FALL RIVER, MA- December 21st, 2022)- On Saturday, December 24th and Sunday, December 25th, the Spindle City Church (formerly Soloman’s Porch) will host a warming center from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. for anyone in need of temporary warming. Residents may drop in without calling and are asked to use the 65 Middle Street entrance.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy