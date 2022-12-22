Borden Light Marina Charity Poker Run raised $53K that will benefit two charities

FALL RIVER — This past summer’s 16th annual Borden Light Marina Charity Poker Run was Mike and Nicole Lund’s most successful fundraiser to date. The $53,000 raised from the weekend-long event is going to Make-A-Wish of Massachusetts and Rhode Island and the national Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

Just in time for the holidays, the Lunds presented Make-A-Wish with a check for $4,600 that will make the dreams of two children come true.

Tunnels to Towers, a charity born out of the tragedy of 9/11, provides financial help to families of fallen or injured first-responders and military personnel. It’s the first year the non-profit charity was a recipient of the BLM Charity Poker Run and received a check for $38,400.

“With these particular charities, the reality is, we are all so very blessed to not lose a loved one prematurely, to not have a family member or child in need, whether they are hungry or sick,” said Mike Lund. “I just think you help those that need it the most.”

Nicole Lund said they are in their third year donating to Make-A-Wish, last year donating $43,000 to the cause.

“I think part of it is we have children now and the kids have a special place in our hearts,” said Nicole Lund.

With 16 years of the August charity boating event, Mike Lund said the fundraiser has grown every year, attracting boaters from all over the country, from Florida to New York.

“As that interest has increased for that weekend, we were looking for charities more on a national level which helps give participants reassurance that these funds are going to appropriate venues,” said Mike Lund.

Tunnels to Towers Foundation honors FDNY firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller, who was off duty when the first jet hit the North Tower in the World Trade Center. Siller reportedly ran back to retrieve his gear at his Brooklyn headquarters and was one of the first responders at the site, where he lost his life.

FDNY Lt. Steve Casquarelli, who in Fall River last summer during the poker run charity event, said donations like the $38,400 donated by the Lunds greatly impacts the mission of Tunnels to Towers.

The organization assists the wounded first responders and soldiers with the construction of smart homes, designed with a recipient's special needs, pays off mortgages and retrofits the injured existing homes.

The organization also builds “tiny homes” for homeless veterans while providing physical and mental services.

“It returns them to a sense of independence,” said Casquarelli of the assistance provided by the Tunnels for Towers Foundation.