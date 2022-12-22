‘Tis the Season to stay alert: Shopping, worship in NJ demands vigilance | Opinion

The holiday season is a special time of year, filled with family, friends, activities and large gatherings.

We often say here at the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness that the public is our first line of defense. Whether it’s shopping, attending services or participating in seasonal festivities, we’re asking the public to remain vigilant.

Mass gatherings continue to be a target for extremists, and we depend on you to be our eyes and ears. So, when you see something, don’t hesitate to say something. It’s instrumental in helping us identify and stop potential threats.

While most people hope they’ll never have to make that call, we ask that you save our suspicious activity reporting number and email in your phones, 866-4-SAFE-NJ and tips@njohsp.gov, to ensure these contacts are right at your fingertips should you notice any red flags.

For our part, NJOHSP is ensuring the safety of holiday revelers and venues by providing security details and engaging workers at malls, retail stores and in the transportation sector. We educate employees on ways to identify suspicious customer purchases and suspicious activities at large events.

Faith-based communities are also reminded that houses of worship remain extremist targets as well. To help mitigate threats, our team is increasing outreach, providing resources to houses of worship and assessing safety protocols and facilities’ preparedness capabilities.

At the same time, online shopping is expected to reach its apex over the next few weeks and unfortunately, that means cybercriminals will be targeting holiday shoppers.

Our New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell has seen time and again that accounts lacking strong security settings are at higher risk for cyberattacks. NJCCIC cautions that unsecured Wi-Fi networks, gift card scams, phishing schemes, compromised websites and spoofed emails can result in data theft and large financial losses – pitfalls I’m certain we’d all like to avoid.

The good news is that awareness and vigilance are key preventers. By following a few best practices, such as being wary of links and attachments in emails, taking caution with social media ads, avoiding public computers and public Wi-Fi and enabling multi-factor authentication wherever possible, you can experience a more secure holiday shopping experience.

Even as terrorists and cyber criminals have increasingly employed new techniques and advanced tactics to threaten the safety and security of individuals, organizations and businesses across the State, rest assured, NJOHSP and NJCCIC, working alongside our law enforcement partners, remain proactive in our response to identify, detect and prevent physical and cyber attacks.

For more information on staying safe this holiday season and year-round, visit our websites. You can find 15 signs of suspicious activity, along with a multitude of security-related resources at njohsp.gov. Additionally, you can find a full list of best practices, report cyber incidents or join our no-cost membership for bulletins, advisories and alerts at cyber.nj.gov.

On behalf of NJOHSP and its staff, I would like to wish all our residents and visitors a happy and safe holiday season.

Laurie R. Doran is director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.