Ridgefield Park, NJ

Ridgefield Park tables motion on ex-principal's future, but vote could be overruled

By Marsha A. Stoltz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

RIDGEFIELD PARK — The Board of Education tabled a motion that would have ended the new position of its former middle school principal.

Resolution 1306 would have eliminated the assistant director of early childhood education position held by Dyan Thiemann since she was removed from her post as the district's middle school principal June 30.

The resolution proposed creating a post of supervisor of early childhood education to be shared with Little Ferry, even though Little Ferry sends only its high school students to Ridgefield Park.

Board members confirmed that the vote to table could be overruled by the district's new state monitor, Thomas Egan. The district has had a state monitor since 2015 because of various financial and procedural irregularities.

NEW STATE MONITOR APPOINTED: New state monitor assigned to Ridgefield Park school board. Here's why

Thirteen residents praised Thiemann's contributions, repeatedly reminding the board that its members were voted out of office in November because of how they handled personnel.

"Thiemann started the program, did the grant work, got the $1 million grant," said resident Susan DeSantis. "Now you want to turn it over to Little Ferry? You booted her out of the middle school; now you're trying to boot her out of this?"

TRUSTEE RECALL A lawsuit called them 'evil-minded.' Now residents aim to recall Ridgefield Park trustees

Thiemann filed suit against the district in August, charging she was removed from her post after refusing to cooperate when allegedly instructed by acting Superintendent Barry Haines to testify against suspended Superintendent Angela Bender. Thiemann also charged age discrimination, saying she should have maintained her post based on seniority if a principal needed to be removed for cost-cutting reasons.

Bender filed suit against the district in July 2021 after being suspended for undisclosed reasons, calling the Board of Education a "misogynistic boys club" in her lawsuit.

SUPERINTENDENT SUES Ousted superintendent calls Ridgefield Park district a misogynistic 'boys club' in lawsuit

It is unclear what the next step will be for Thiemann. Three incumbents were ousted in November's election: board President Jorge Fernandez, Christopher Gibbons and Thomas Vercelli. Newcomers Carolina Velez, Brian Cooney and Jodie Craft will reportedly make up a new voting majority with other trustees when they assume office in January.

"I truly appreciate the support of the community and the Board of Education for making the sound decision to table the resolution until they have more information," Thiemann said after the meeting.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgefield Park tables motion on ex-principal's future, but vote could be overruled

