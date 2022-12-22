ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Monroe County Agriculture: Consider reusing Christmas trees and wreaths

By Ned Birkey
 4 days ago
Weather: All the weather people I listen to or watch are saying there is a good chance of snow on the ground for Christmas for Monroe County and southeast Michigan. Part of the reason is a blast of cold, Canadian air that will persist through the end of the year. The first day of astronomical winter (winter solstice) was Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 4:48 p.m. Eastern time, after which the hours of daylight start getting longer, until the summer solstice on June 21, 2023. The winter solstice is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight, making it the “shortest day” of the year. Meteorological, winter begins Dec. 1 and is three months long, through Feb. 28, 2023.

Michigan Christmas trees: Michigan ranks third in the nation (following Oregon and North Carolina) for the number of Christmas trees and Christmas tree farms. Michigan has about 565 Christmas tree farms, growing about 12 varieties on about 37,000 acres, with the most popular being: Fraser fir, Scots (Scotch) pine, White pine, Douglas fir, blue spruce, Black Hills spruce, balsam fir, concolor fir, Korean fir and Canaan fir. 2022 is expected to be the best year in a decade for real Christmas trees.

Recycle real Christmas trees or wreaths: Before taking down a real Christmas tree after the holidays, consider recycling it. It can be used for a bird feeder, as landscape mulch or sunk to the bottom of a pond for a fish habitat. Regardless of the intended use, remove all tinsel and decorations. For birds, redecorate with strings of popcorn, cranberries, raisins, apples, oranges, leftover breads or pinecones covered with peanut butter, then dipped in birdseed. Buy ears of field corn for a bird feeder or sprinkle shelled corn under the Christmas tree. Christmas wreaths can be recycled as bird feeders once the artificial decorations have been removed. These could be hung on the south or east side of the house to better protect it, and the birds, from the wind.

Winter Meeting Update The Great Lakes Crops summit will be held on Jan. 25 and 26 at the Soaring Eagle Resort, Mount Pleasant. Sponsored by the Michigan corn, soybean and wheat commodity groups, this event features 21 educational sessions, keynote speakers and commercial exhibitors. Early registration ends Jan. 6. To register, visit www.greatlakescropsummit.com or call 517-668-2676. This event has sold out the past few years.

Ned Birkey is an MSU Extension educator emeritus and a regular contributor to The Monroe News.

