Monroe, MI

Monroe finalizing refuse and recycling deal with new contractor

By Ryan Loren, The Monroe News
 4 days ago
The city of Monroe is taking the final steps to secure a new refuse and recycling contract with Stevens Disposal & Recycling of Petersburg.

The city's current five-year contract with Waste Management expires on June 30, 2023.

The deadline for firms to submit bids for the city’s next contract was Nov. 14. Those bids were reviewed during the city council meeting on Nov. 21. Five vendors submitted bids, though council discussion focused mainly on bids from Stevens and Waste Management.

Stevens was the administration's recommended choice, according to the city’s director of engineering and public services Patrick Lewis. An official vote to award the contract to Stevens will be held during the city council's next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The new service would begin on Monday, July 3, 2023.

"Waste Management has been our service provider for 20 years and we have felt administratively they've done a really nice job for us," Lewis said. "However there's a significant cost differential there (compared to Stevens)."

Lewis added that during the bidding process five years ago, the difference in cost between Stevens and Waste Management was in the range of $30,000 per year. The difference this year is closer to $290,000 between the two providers, according to city manager Vince Pastue.

"At the end of the day, when you look at Stevens' pricing, it's such a differential," Pastue said. "... We've had a great relationship with Waste Management over the years. They've got good people here. But Stevens does have a good reputation as well."

The full cost of the first year of the contract for 2023-24 is roughly $1.25 million, Lewis said. The city plans to sign a five-year contract with Stevens with a three-year option to extend. The service start date is July 3.

The annual cost per unit starts at $165 with slight increases each year. The most recent audit counted 7,454 units in the city for curbside pickup, which included 7,172 residential and 282 commercial.

"The fifth-year price, just for reference, is $186 per unit, which roughly averages out to about a 3% increase per year for the five-year contract," Lewis said. "If you were to project out years six, seven and eight, you're seeing the same type of increase. ... It's more or less linear across the five or eight years, depending on what we settle on."

While Stevens offered the lowest bid, the switch also provides some advantages for city residents.

Every unit will be given a 96-gallon trash cart and a 96-gallon recycling cart. Waste Management currently provides a 64-gallon recycling cart and nothing for trash.

Only a limited number of trash bags will be allowed outside of the cart, though an exact number has not been decided on yet. Current regulations allow for an unlimited amount of trash at curbside pickup, but Lewis does not expect this change to have a significant impact.

Households will be allowed to request a second 96-gallon cart at no additional charge but will need to wait 30-60 days from the service start date.

"What we settled on was rather than have those requests start coming in right away, I think a lot of people may not realize just how much they can fit in a 96-gallon cart. That's a big cart," Lewis said. "We want to make sure you really need it to avoid deploying more carts than we really need to."

Bulk items will be picked up on Friday only. That includes rocks, sod, dirt, concrete and brick if bagged properly and weighing less than 60 pounds, Lewis said.

"Because they (Stevens) are doing this on a five-day basis, they want to pick up bulk items on Fridays for all areas," Lewis said. "That gives them also Friday to mop up any service problems or any issues, missed collections, or any issues that arose from the previous week. That's obviously new. Right now we're putting out bulk the same day."

One other change of note was that yard waste collection would be extended out to the second week of December. Current collection days for trash and recycling would remain the same, Lewis said.

The city will continue to communicate in the coming months during the transition, including plans for Waste Management to collect recycling carts and for Stevens to deploy its new carts. A service brochure will go out to residents when the final details of the contract have been worked out.

"We still have quite a bit of work to do," Lewis said.

