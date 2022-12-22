ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Joe Bellino Jr. sworn in as 16th District state senator

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bctD0_0jr8bkcv00

State Sen.-elect Joe Bellino Jr. of Monroe was ceremonially sworn in for his first term as senator in Michigan’s 16th District, which includes most of Monroe, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties.

Bellino, a Republican, had previously served three terms in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Bellino was sworn in Monday by First District Court Judge Jack Vitale at the Monroe County Courthouse. His Senate term officially begins on Jan. 1.

“I am thrilled and honored to continue serving the great people of Monroe County, along with our neighbors in Lenawee and Hillsdale counties,” Bellino said. “Thank you all for entrusting me to continue serving you, now as your state senator. I assure you I will continue to fight tooth and nail for our community.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Monroe News

Letters to the editor: Dec. 22, 2022

I am a student at the Monroe County Middle College, and lately I’ve been seeing faculty members holding signs outside that say “Support MCCC Faculty.” The faculty have been nothing but nice while displaying their signs, even waving to the cars passing by. I took some time...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy