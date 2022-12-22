ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

New Arby's planned in Tecumseh

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkg7k_0jr8bhyk00

Tecumseh took a step closer Monday to having the meats.

A special land use application for a new Arby’s fast-food restaurant, whose marketing slogan is “We have the meats,” was unanimously approved Monday by the Tecumseh City Council. The restaurant is planned for the lot at the northeast corner of West Chicago Boulevard and North Occidental Highway. The lot is currently vacant but formerly was used by the neighboring John Deere dealership to display large implements.

The property’s zoning required the restaurant developers, Lake Fenton Management of Fenton, to apply for a special land use because of the restaurant’s drive-thru, according to information provided to the city council.

The city’s planning commission previously voted to recommend approval of the special land use application, with some conditions. The council adopted the recommendation. Those conditions include following the conditions laid out in the site plan review report from the city’s planning consultants, McKenna Associates, administrative review and approval regarding building materials and the percentage of the exterior covered by brick or a similar material to fit in with other buildings in the business district, and final engineering review and approval of a second, southerly driveway from Occidental Highway.

While the property has a curb cut for a driveway off Chicago Boulevard, city manager Dan Swallow told the council that the Michigan Department of Transportation has denied the developers the use of a driveway off Chicago, which also is M-50. Instead, the developers are planning to have two driveways off Occidental, with the drive closest to Chicago being a right-turn entrance only.

McKenna and the city’s engineering consultants, Wade-Trim, both expressed reservations about the southern driveway, Swallow said. However, Lake Fenton has indicated the second drive is important to the on-site circulation and success of the drive-thru operations, Swallow told the council in an agenda item review form.

The information provided to the council said the restaurant’s parking lot will connect to the parking lot for the neighboring commercial building that houses Jet’s Pizza, a T-Mobile store and a Goodwill donation collection center.

McKenna’s report said they had talked with the project architect about replacing the exterior insulation finishing system, or EIFS, that was in the early building plans with brick to fit in better with the look of nearby buildings, such as the Wendy’s across Occidental, McDonald’s and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

"The majority of building facades in the surrounding area contribute to a traditional small town character style, containing elements including red brick, wood, dark neutral colors, stone, and other natural features. The proposed building design possesses a more industrial style that is not congruent with the traditional character of the surrounding area,” McKenna’s report said. “…We find that administrative review/approval can be granted once updated building materials have been submitted.”

Lake Fenton bought the property in November 2021 from Bader & Sons Co., according to the city’s online property records. Bader & Sons was bought in May 2021 by Kentucky-based Hutson Inc., which operates John Deere dealerships in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Michigan. A message sent to Hutson for comment on the status of the Tecumseh dealership was not returned by press time Wednesday.

