Talk Back: When loyalty goes missing at Christmas

Have you looked at the calendar lately? The big day is almost here, and we can hardly wait. That’s why we’ve been putting off all the things we’d normally be doing to focus on what matters most. Making our list. And checking it twice.

Now don’t go jumping to conclusions. We’re not Santa Claus. Nor are we the late Sen. Paul Tsongas. He wasn’t Santa Claus either. But we sure do get a kick out of distributing the Christmas gifts our friends and sponsors have added to the now super-bulging Talk Back Santa Pack. Spreading holiday cheer to good little girls and boys — and adults, too.

Life just doesn’t get better than that.

Hence the aforementioned list. The one with all the people who hope to hear their names read Saturday morning — and by the way, you’ve only got a few more hours to sign up so you best get crackin’— but guess what. There’s not a naughty one among them. Guaranteed. That’s because the folks who don’t measure up are on a different list. The one with the ominous-sounding heading that nobody ever wants to see or hear.

How’s your coal supply?

Normally that one is fairly short. There’s something about December that sees most people be on their best behavior. But for some reason, the naughty list is loaded up a bit more than usual. So it’s a good thing the power companies are getting out of the coal-burning business so there’s an ample amount available — we’re thinking a few dump truck loads’ worth — to deposit upon the most deserving. Like the boss man or woman for whom you’ve dutifully toiled since Hector was a pup — including endless hours of uncompensated overtime because you take pride in doing your job and doing it well even when it means it’s on your own dime — only to have them abruptly summon you into the office where it’s made abundantly clear the company’s regard for your dedication and work ethic is on par with what the owner of the all-you-can-eat buffet thinks of large-framed individuals who overstay their welcome.

“You’ve been here 50 years. You go now.”

Far too often that’s all commitment and loyalty are worth these days. No attaboys. No gold watch. No little deuce coupe. Just a pink slip, daddy. Meanwhile, those for whom loyalty means little or nothing reap ample rewards. Take the case of one Michigan lawmaker. Less than six weeks after winning his third term and poised to be in the majority for the first time in his legislative career, state Rep. Kevin Coleman wants out.

Seems he’d rather be mayor instead.

With Westland’s William Wild announcing his retirement, Rep. Coleman has suddenly found the siren song of being his hometown’s top dog infinitely more alluring than being a big cheese in Lansing. His decision, to be sure. However, loyalty’s a two-way street. And not only are his capitol caucus mates none too pleased with his change of heart, but he never bothered to ask the 21,200 folks who just voted for him how they feel about getting the rug yanked out from under them. Especially when he’s already gunning for the interim mayoral appointment to get a leg up on the competition.

If not clear the field.

Fortunately, since neither blizzards nor whiteouts prevent coal deliveries from being made — and the Beach Boys aren’t the only ones handing out pink slips — there’s still time for him to get this loyalty thing right. We certainly do appreciate yours.

From all of us to all of you: May your Christmas be filled with peace and joy.

