A rose to everyone on this Christmas Day! America’s favorite holiday has come to symbolize the warmth and comfort of family and friends as we gather in celebration. That warmth we associate with Christmas takes on additional meaning this year, likely the coldest Christmas in memory. In both the temporal and spiritual, we are driven to seek warmth, shelter and safety among family and friends, especially at Christmas. We wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and thank those for whom Christmas may require them to be away from home and hearth – first responders, medical workers, plumbers, HVAC technicians and others. No matter how (or when) you celebrate Christmas, we wish you happiness, health and, yes, warmth.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO