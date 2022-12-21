Read full article on original website
David Pennington
VERNON, Ala. — William David Pennington, 70, died Dec. 22, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Seay officiating. Burial will follow at Furnace Hill. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Tom Darnell
WEST POINT — Thomas “Tom” Hopkins Darnell Sr., 79, died Dec. 23, 2022, at Dugan Memorial Home. Graveside services will be at 2:30 Tuesday, at Friendship Cemetery with Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Crowley
WEST POINT — Jimmy Lee Crowley, 66, died Dec. 9, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 3 p.m. today, at Lower Prairie Creek M.B. Church in Mantee, with the Rev. Henry Lee Brownlee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Belinda May
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Belinda Ingram May, 56, died Dec. 22, 2022 at NMMC-Hospice in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Otts Funeral Home with Gerald Gann officiating. Burial will follow in Crews Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Henry Miller
COLUMBUS — Henry Lee Miller Jr., 39, passed away. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Bibleway Progressive C.O.G.I.C. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee Sykes Funeral Home. Lee Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Miller was born Sept. 19,...
Hal Fuller
STARKVILLE — Hal Dean Fuller, 92, died Dec. 22, 2022, at Oktibbeha County Hospital. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Fellowship Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Book Talk: Five questions with T. K. Lee
Authors generally have a reputation for hiding behind the pages of their books. That’s not the case with T. K. Lee, who is a familiar face in the local theater scene. Lee’s second book of poetry, “Scapegoat,” was published in September by Unsolicited Press, not long after he appeared on stage in Starkville Community Theatre’s production of “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” back in May.
A month of fasting and a feast: Orthodox Christian Church celebrates Christmas with slate of rituals, services
Opening gifts, attending a church service and then rounding out the day with a family meal. This is how many of us will be celebrating Christmas today. However, members of a local church do things a little differently. “For us, Christmas doesn’t just last one day,” said Father Alexis Baldwin,...
Roses and thorns 12-25-22
A rose to everyone on this Christmas Day! America’s favorite holiday has come to symbolize the warmth and comfort of family and friends as we gather in celebration. That warmth we associate with Christmas takes on additional meaning this year, likely the coldest Christmas in memory. In both the temporal and spiritual, we are driven to seek warmth, shelter and safety among family and friends, especially at Christmas. We wish everyone a wonderful Christmas and thank those for whom Christmas may require them to be away from home and hearth – first responders, medical workers, plumbers, HVAC technicians and others. No matter how (or when) you celebrate Christmas, we wish you happiness, health and, yes, warmth.
Ask Rufus:The Story of a Biplane Photograph, and a Christmas Card
For Christmas this year I gave some out-of-town friends a copy of Berkley Hudson’s both delightful and thought provoking book, “O.N. Pruitt’s Possum Town: Photographing Trouble and Resilience in the American South.” I recall talking to Berkley as he was working on it and had high expectations. He exceeded them.
What is your favorite Christmas movie and what makes that one special to you?
“My favorite Christmas movie is ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ because it shows how horrible life would be without George. And in the end the angel, Clarence, and all of the people in the town helped him and showed him how important he was. We all get depressed and think we don’t make a difference, but we do.”
Community Calendar for the week of 12-25-22
■ Lip Sync Explosion: Freedom Church, 5450 Cal-Kalola Road, Caledonia, will host a lip sync battle open to all ages from 6 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. There will be door prizes, games, fireworks and the lip sync battle. Prizes are $500 for first place, $250 for second place and t-shirts for third. Admission is free. Text (662) 251-4081 to enter the lip sync battle.
Tyler Bratton preparing for 10th season as Mississippi State softball assistant
STARKVILLE — Tyler Bratton suffered an unlucky break during a recent softball camp at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs’ longtime assistant coach broke his nose when a line drive ricocheted off the pole of a protective screen and straight into Bratton’s face. It was no soft liner, either.
Slimantics: The Big Chill
The last time I stepped outside Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., there wasn’t much of anything remarkable about the weather. The temperature was in the mid-50s, about what we’ve come to expect this time of the year. So, when I got up this morning around 6 to let the...
Long-awaited 2020 city audit report on cusp of release
Call it a Christmas miracle: The city of Columbus’ delay-riddled audit report for Fiscal Year 2020 is almost ready to see the light of day. Mayor Keith Gaskin told The Dispatch on Thursday afternoon he was expecting the audit report “any day” now, possibly to be approved as soon as the Jan. 3 council meeting. At this point, it’s been a long time coming.
ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett calls Illinois ‘a fabulous football team’
STARKVILLE — As a brand-new head coach, Zach Arnett still has things to learn. Such as whether he can get fined by the Big Ten — not just the Southeastern Conference — for criticizing the league’s officials. “I don’t think I’m allowed to criticize SEC officiating,...
Bulldogs head into Christmas break with unfinished business going into SEC play
STARKVILLE — It wasn’t the end to nonconference play that Mississippi State men’s basketball wanted. Leading for a good portion of Tuesday’s game against Drake, it looked as though the No. 15 Bulldogs, even against their best nonconference opponent, would prevail, taking a 12-0 record into conference play.
Bulldogs hungry to make statement in SEC play in Purcell’s first year
STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State women’s basketball team cleaned up in Tampa, blowing out Old Dominion and New Mexico at the Sun Coast Challenge on Monday and Wednesday in Tampa, Florida. Now the Bulldogs (11-2) turn their attention to a much more daunting task: the Southeastern Conference slate.
CMSD eyes federal program to acquire electric buses
Columbus Municipal School District is taking a second swipe at a federal grant to land 10 electric-powered buses. After being rejected for this year’s program, CMSD is applying this spring for a grant through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. If approved, the district will “trade” 10 unused diesel-powered buses in its fleet for the electric buses.
