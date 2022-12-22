Man taken to hospital after being shot in Dayton; Police K9 Units search the area

DAYTON — One man has been taken to the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning in Dayton.

Emergency crews were called to the 4500 block of Elliot Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch.

>>2 firefighters hurt, 13 dogs lost due to house fire in Springfield Twp.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Riverside Police and K9 units were called to search the area to find the suspect.

Further information has not been confirmed at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group