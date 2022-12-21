Read full article on original website
thevalleyexpress.com
St. Lawrence Students Collect Blessing Boxes
The student council at St. Lawrence School in Milbank partnered with Grant County’s ICAP office to present the Angel Tree with gifts/blessing boxes that focus on family togetherness. “Our students gathered items for kids who could use a smile this Christmas,” said Susan Wendland, student council advisor.
gowatertown.net
Watertown Fire Rescue fights garage fire in brutally cold conditions
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue was called out this (Friday) morning to fight a garage fire in brutally cold weather conditions. The fire call to 505 4th Street Southeast came in at 7:15. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a two-stall garage near an alley. Firemen made an...
gowatertown.net
Snow today, blowing snow Thursday and Friday (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Millions of Americans have travel plans for the Christmas holiday over the next few days. Most of them will be driving to their holiday destinations, and in some cases, like here in the upper Midwest, travel conditions will not be good at all. In northeastern South Dakota, its...
amazingmadison.com
No travel advised as blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect Friday
Our area, as well as most of the state, remains under a blizzard warning Friday. The National Weather Service has a blizzard warning in effect until 6:00 Saturday morning. Along with that, our area is also in a Wind Chill Warning through Saturday at noon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 40-miles per hour, causing blowing snow and whiteout conditions, along with dangerous wind chills.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
gowatertown.net
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
kelo.com
Man dies after snowmobile falls through lake ice in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man is dead after his snowmobile broke through a patch of thin ice on a lake in northeastern South Dakota. It occurred Sunday afternoon on Bitter Lake in Day County. Authorities began the search for the missing person on Sunday evening, after being...
dakotanewsnow.com
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Bitter Lake snowmobiler was located in northeastern South Dakota Monday. He is believed to have broken through a patch of thin ice. Sunday evening, the Day County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a snowmobiling incident south of Waubay. The...
gowatertown.net
Watertown Municipal Utilities raising rates for 2023 (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Inflationary pressures have driven up the cost of a lot of goods and services over the past year, and that includes utility costs. On Tuesday, the Watertown Municipal Utilities Board of Directors met to set their utility rates for 2023. Director of Administration Adam Karst says the cost...
