The Christmas gift I remember best is not one I received, but one I was able to give to my parents. This gift remains the most special. My parents were married on Mardi Gras in 1946. Their wedding invitations were handwritten so that when my father called with leave from the Navy, the date could be filled in and the invitations mailed. I think the wedding was over before many invitations arrived at their destination.

PLAQUEMINE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO