Effective: 2022-12-27 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with 6 to 12 inches possible in the Centennial Mountains and the West Yellowstone area. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph and may cause impactful blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...From midnight tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially along interstate 15 from Monida Pass to Lima.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO