Winter Storm Watch issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with 6 to 12 inches possible in the Centennial Mountains and the West Yellowstone area. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph and may cause impactful blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...From midnight tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially along interstate 15 from Monida Pass to Lima.
High Wind Warning issued for Madison River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Madison River Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Madison River Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and may cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 near Livingston, and roads along the Beartooth Foothills. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
