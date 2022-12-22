Read full article on original website
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek
The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains
Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
California Just Dodged a Devastating Tsunami
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County in Northern California causing destruction and at least two deaths. Experts warn it could have been worse.
Genetically modified mosquitoes may be released in California next year
Representational imagePhoto byЕгор КамелевonUnsplash. In March this year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California between 2022 and 2024 to limit the transmission of harmful diseases such as dengue, Zika, and yellow fever.
Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)
From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
Majority of US's happiest cities in California: Here's where
Happiness doesn't grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in California, a new study has found.
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
California earthquake puts early warning system to the test
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to "drop, cover, hold on." It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch.
How To Prepare For Future Earthquakes In California
A few days ago, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck California. Buildings were damaged, thousands of homes lost power, and seventeen people were injured in Humboldt County. Since millions of people live in California, residents should know how to stay safe during an earthquake.
Interactive California Earthquake Map
Please wait a moment for the map to load. Use map controls to move and zoom. Map can be widened to show larger regions. Track the latest minor and major earthquakes in California and around the globe with this interactive map. Data is provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US
If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
California city among 14 ski towns where homes are affordable
If you have ever visited a ski town and contemplated not leaving, a new study from Realtor.com shows that fantasy could turn into a reality.
Update: Major Storm On The Way
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Central San Joaquin Valley, until 11 AM Monday morning. The visibility in dense fog ranges from one-quarter of mile down to less than 800 feet. This is creating hazardous...
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object
Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The 5 Most Beautiful California Lighthouses
The West Coast is perhaps the most famous coastline in the world, the subject of many books, movies, songs, and stories. California, also known as “The Golden State”, holds an equal draw as the most populated state in America. The lighthouses of California are commonly visited by both tourists and locals alike. If you’re planning on seeing these unique fixtures along the Pacific Ocean for yourself, read on to discover which to visit!
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California early Tuesday morning. More than a dozen aftershocks have occurred since the initial quake.
2 dead after magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, jolting people awake and leaving tens of thousands without power.
