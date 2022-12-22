ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
AccuWeather

Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek

The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
National Weather Force

Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains

Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Could the Pacific Ocean be California’s savior? (Opinion)

From the earliest exploration by European explorers of what became California, its position on the western coast of the North American continent has been its most important attribute. Its coastline allowed exploration and the development of outposts while most of the continent was still a mysterious wilderness. It fostered the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Interactive California Earthquake Map

Please wait a moment for the map to load. Use map controls to move and zoom. Map can be widened to show larger regions. Track the latest minor and major earthquakes in California and around the globe with this interactive map. Data is provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Animation shows deadly Northern California earthquake’s shockwave roll across the US

If you’ve wondered how earthquake aftershocks work, this animation might help you visualize it. The animation shows the shock wave from the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that hit Northern California as it rolled across North America and lit up sensitive seismic stations in its path. At least two people died and 12 were injured after the earthquake rattled Humboldt County, according to The Sacramento Bee.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Major Storm On The Way

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Central San Joaquin Valley, until 11 AM Monday morning. The visibility in dense fog ranges from one-quarter of mile down to less than 800 feet. This is creating hazardous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Most Beautiful California Lighthouses

The West Coast is perhaps the most famous coastline in the world, the subject of many books, movies, songs, and stories. California, also known as “The Golden State”, holds an equal draw as the most populated state in America. The lighthouses of California are commonly visited by both tourists and locals alike. If you’re planning on seeing these unique fixtures along the Pacific Ocean for yourself, read on to discover which to visit!
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy