Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Fatal shooting on Christmas Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, dispatchers received a call about multiple gunshots fired at 2511 E. 24th St Brookhollow Apartments. Upon arrival, officers provided medical attention to Aaron Bruce, 40, but Bruce was pronounced deceased at the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. Criminal...
ktalnews.com
Brookhollow Apts: Christmas shooting leaves 1 dead, police issue warrant
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead, and police officers in Texarkana, Arkansas, have issued a warrant for the rest of another man, after shots were fired at an apartment complex in Texarkana on Christmas morning. The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department responded to the incident at 9:50 a.m....
KSLA
Police ID suspect in death of man found in Brookhollow Apartments parking lot
TEXARKANA, ARK. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Ark., police have identified a suspect in connection with the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Tarus Walker on one count each of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
magnoliareporter.com
Serial speeder getting nowhere fast in Columbia County Circuit Court
A classic rock song of the early 80s’ protested posted speed limits with a title, “I Can’t Drive 55.” A Columbia County man named Kendrick Sanders has been showing law enforcement he sometimes can’t even drive without going almost 100 or more miles per hour.
ktalnews.com
2 Keithville men wanted; linked to sports cars stolen from storage yard
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Keithville men accused of having vehicles in their possession that were stolen from a storage yard in November. According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Nathan Martin and 23-year-old Derick Ferguson II are alleged to...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia warning siren activates without cause
At least one of Columbia County’s warning sirens activated about 2:30 p.m. Saturday for no apparent reason. The siren on the east side of Magnolia was heard by many residents who inquired to magnoliareporter.com about it. “Seems to be a technical issue. Talked with technicians and no idea what...
magnoliareporter.com
Harris enters homicide plea, receives 20-year sentence
Willis Landtrell Harris pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a 20-year prison sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections last week. Harris, 33, admitted in Circuit Court on December 15 to killing Jofflin Brown on September 11, 2021 by shooting him. Charges that were nolle prossed, which is the...
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for missing Lincoln Parish man
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Andrea Moore. Moore is described as a Black male who stands at six feet and weighs 155 pounds. According to deputies, Moore was last seen on December 22, 2022, on Watertank Road. If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact authorities at […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Mary Brantley Forwood, 6/18/1982; 296 Old Sterlington Rd, Sterlington, La; FTA, FTA Roderick Lemon Kennedy, 12/28/1973; 1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, La; Simple Battery, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Theft -Misd. December 14. Roy Lavelle Brantley, 4/8/1973; 226 Jurd Pardue Rd, Marion, La; Poss. Legend Drug without Prescription or Order, Poss....
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
magnoliareporter.com
Man receives probation for striking child
Laquadric Johnson of Magnolia was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to striking his four-month-old child in the head while assaulting the baby’s mother on their front porch in Magnolia. The actual charges against Johnson which he plead to on all counts were domestic battering, terroristic...
magnoliareporter.com
2022 in Review: April – SAU hotel … eclipse coming … CEO Kinman
Magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month. Today’s article links to big stories in April 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article. April 1. Southern Arkansas...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases down in most of South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases were down Saturday in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Ouachita counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,515. Total Active Cases: 39. Down one since Friday. Total...
easttexasradio.com
Thieves Steal Thousands From Elderly Texarkana Woman
Texarkana Police are looking for two suspects who stole about $3,000 from a woman who was shopping at the Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. The victim was unaware her wallet had been stolen from her purse until she went to pay for her merchandise. That was about a half hour after the theft. Police say the thieves had already made over $3,000 in purchases at two local stores with the woman’s credit cards. A picture of the suspects is on our website.
arkadelphian.com
Former Sparkman man struck at Oaklawn crosswalk
A Benton man succumbed to injuries suffered from being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy Hot Springs street. Jason Reece Givens, 48, of Benton, died Sunday, Dec. 18, at CHI St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he was taken after being hit on the 2700 block of Central Avenue.
magnoliareporter.com
Recent Columbia County marriage licenses
Editor’s Note: The Columbia County Clerk’s Office has not issued any new marriage licenses since mid-October. The electronic filing system used by the county to issue and record the licenses was affected by a cyber attack against file servers operated by Apprentice Information Systems, which works with Columbia and many other Arkansas counties. Since mid-October, marrying couples have had to obtain licenses in neighboring counties that use different servers. The Clerk’s Office expects the problem to be fixed by January 1.
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
KTBS
Texarkana church gives holiday dinner to underserved on Christmas day
TEXARKANA, Texas – While many of us get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays, creating memories and enjoying time with friends and family, volunteers from the Central Christian Church in Texarkana serve a holiday dinner to the underserved on Christmas Day. The serving of the...
KTBS
Woman killed in Bossier City shooting; suspect turns gun on himself and later dies
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in...
Comments / 0