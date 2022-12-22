Texarkana Police are looking for two suspects who stole about $3,000 from a woman who was shopping at the Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. The victim was unaware her wallet had been stolen from her purse until she went to pay for her merchandise. That was about a half hour after the theft. Police say the thieves had already made over $3,000 in purchases at two local stores with the woman’s credit cards. A picture of the suspects is on our website.

