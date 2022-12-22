Read full article on original website
Woman Builds Extra-Wide Tiny House With No Experience
Tiny houses are kind of a big thing now as people continue to want to have all of the amenities of living at home but less of the extreme cost that we are seeing nowadays and the option to potentially expand the home they are living in easily in the future as they get more income. As the sustainability news website Treehugger is happy to point out, tiny houses are now entering popular culture and becoming more of a viable option compared to how homeownership was viewed only a decade ago. There are now television shows, websites, and books dedicated to tiny houses as well as a bunch of professional tiny house-building companies offering tiny homes at competitive prices.
People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for
We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
I turned my living room into the North Pole — now my home is ‘destroyed’
Bah, humbug! Critics have lashed out at a British mom who transformed her home into a makeshift North Pole by throwing thousands of miniature balls across the floor to replicate mounds of snow. Sam Grace posted a video to TikTok Wednesday in which she showed off the decadent decoration, but horrified viewers said she’d ruined her home for years to come. “Turning my front room into the North Pole,” Grace captioned the clip, which clocked up an astonishing 19 million views in a single day. In the footage, the mom looked hilariously hesitant about making a mess with the thousands of...
Internet in Love With Dog Mesmerized by Christmas Lights on Every Walk
Winter the Samoyed's owner told Newsweek that the pup "loves Christmas and the lights in particular."
Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating
A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Upworthy
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
Neighborhood Shuns Family for Purchasing a New Home That Blocks Sunlight From a Family’s Garden
Purchasing a home is often a daunting task. There are many different things to worry about, including what your new neighbors will be like. That's why some people recommend that people speak to their potential neighbors before purchasing a home.
Mother Has 'Christmas Meltdown' After Adult Children Make Holiday Plans Abroad
Who gets to decide how a person spends the holidays?. Christmas is just over a week away, and so families all over the world are preparing their holiday feasts and their Christmas celebrations, from gifts to decorations and the like.
If You See A Brown Clump On Your Christmas Tree, Throw It Out Immediately
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree
A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree. A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is. Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Guests choke down cow tongue that woman makes for dinner, her husband throws his to the dog
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. There’s this song I keep hearing on the radio that has a line in it about being fancy like taking your date to Applebees, and I can really relate. I love food, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part I’m your basic meat and potatoes kind of girl. I don’t like fish, I loathe eating vegetables, and I can be extremely picky to the point of picking things out of my food.
Woman horrified when she mistakes a river rat in kitchen for child's toy: 'I told you it was a real rat'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was visiting a friend at her parents' home. It was a huge house near the river with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two living rooms, and a massive kitchen and dining area. I loved that house.
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Woman puts up witty sign in response to neighbour's lavish Christmas lights
'Tis the season to be jolly, they say – well for most Christmas fanatics. One homeowner has put their own innovative spin on getting in the Christmas spirit, leaving people in hysterics. Instead of attempting to compete with their neighbour's lavish Christmas lights, they instead put up an illuminated sign directing attention across the street. The lit-up sign reading "ditto" has an arrow pointing to a fully-decorated house. College student Riley Lennon, 23, was walking past the house in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA, when he spotted the hilarious tongue-in-cheek signage. The video shows an elaborate Christmas light display, including...
I was left speechless after anonymous hero left huge delivery on my doorstep – it will help so many this Christmas
FAMILIES across the country will be struggling on the run up to Christmas this year, especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and rising price costs. But an anonymous hero has been helping out locals by delivering baskets and baskets of food completely free of charge. One person took...
Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler
A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
Apparently We’ve Been Using Paper Towel Rolls Wrong Our Whole Lives
This is a great way to save a few bucks.
