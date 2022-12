This week’s episode kicks off with a discussion about the flood of upcoming Round 2 application deadlines, which start right after the New Year. Graham then highlighted the Real Humans stories from Manchester / Alliance and Johns Hopkins / Carey. Graham also noted a new holiday series that Clear Admit is publishing where we follow up on prior “Real Humans” with a series of holiday-related questions – a little fun, which led to Graham quizzing Alex on his Christmas traditions. We then discussed the Class of 2022 employment report from UPenn / Wharton, which was in line with other leading MBA programs in terms of an outstanding median salary of $175,000 and a slight dip in terms of the numbers going into the tech sector. Graham then highlighted the deferred enrolment events that Clear Admit is hosting in February, which include the likes of Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, Chicago, MIT, Columbia and more. Signups are here: https://bit.ly/defer23.

