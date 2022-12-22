Read full article on original website
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
How Madison is helping the homeless as temperatures plummet
MADISON, Wis. — As strong winds and blistering cold starts to creep into the Madison area, city officials said they’re making adjustments to make sure some of the city’s most vulnerable residents stay safe and warm. In order to make sure people experiencing homelessness in Madison have...
Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign gives local family new vehicle, others Target shopping sprees
MADISON, Wis. — Two local organizations teamed up on Friday to make the holidays extra special for area families. The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the Black Men Coalition of Dane County gave roughly 40 families shopping sprees at Target as part of their Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign.
Madison family struggles to stay warm due to heating issue: ‘I feel like there is no hope’
MADISON, Wis — From water damage to issues with heating and a back-and-forth with the property manager to get it resolved, one family has gone through lots of utility issues during a week where it’s heavily relied on. Chitaqua Willis says she’s had issues heating her apartment at...
Health care workers prepare for winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Medical professionals are recommending those with non-emergency health needs consider video visits amid a winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest. At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, staff members prepared to potentially sleep at hotels or even the hospital itself to...
UW-Madison students stuck on campus due to blizzard
MADISON, Wis. — For University of Wisconsin-Madison students with on-campus jobs and late final exams, storm conditions on Thursday are leaving them stuck on the university’s campus. “It’s probably the worst weather at the time when we all have to drive home,” junior Nick Charlton said.
‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor...
Madison Ice Arena hosts Ugly Sweater Skate
MADISON, Wis. — A family-friendly event at the Madison Ice Arena on Friday gave people a chance to show off their ugliest holiday sweaters. Attendees skated around the rink in their festive attire with holiday music playing. The annual event also had concessions and special activities for kids. “It’s...
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive.
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office says
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of...
No snow emergency for Madison, but travel still discouraged tonight as strong winds may create whiteout conditions
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison’s Streets Division says a snow emergency will not be declared in Madison but it is still asking people to avoid parking on the street overnight as they begin plowing every road in the city. Crews have been working through the day...
Tow Ban in Iowa County
Due to increased dangers of pulling vehicles out of the ditch for Emergency Responders and Tow Operators, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tow ban effective December 21, 2022 at 10 pm for vehicles that pose no risk to moving traffic. This ban will be in effect until the roadways are deemed safe to start pulling vehicles out of the ditch.
Be cautious of carbon monoxide when heating vehicles, homes during cold snap, officials warn
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — As the winds pick up and blow the snow that fell earlier this week, it’s important to make sure that snow doesn’t drift against homes and block vents that could cause carbon monoxide to build up inside, fire officials warn. A number of...
Flight delays, cancellations reported at Dane County Regional Airport amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Several flights arriving and departing the Dane County Regional Airport Thursday afternoon are delayed or canceled as a winter storm brings snow, strong winds and bitter cold to the region. As of 7 p.m., a handful of flights have been canceled. After earlier reporting more than...
‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication
MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election.
Last-minute shoppers stock up to hunker down for stormy holidays
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — If you stopped by the grocery store Wednesday night, odds are it took you a bit longer to get what you need. Lines were long and aisles were packed with people stocking up to hunker down for the blizzard. News 3 Now’s Arman Rahman caught...
‘I feel we were misled’: The aftermath of a school referendum in Monroe
MONROE, Wis. — When the Monroe School District got its $88 million referendum passed to replace its high school building, 54% of the district’s voters gave it the nod — after weeks of advertisements that readers frequently interpreted as a tax increase of $13 per $100,000 in home value.
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
Tranel Accepting Applications For Internships
State Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City and the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture is currently accepting applications for legislative interns at his State Capitol office in Madison. Interns will have the opportunity to participate in all stages of the legislative process. Responsibilities include: constituent relations and community outreach , policy research and development and legislative correspondence. Administrative support Interns will receive invaluable insight into policy issues related to the Assembly Committees Representative Tranel is assigned to. Interns will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process first hand, and learn how to navigate a bill towards passage. Legislative internships are unpaid; however, the hours are very flexible and many college students are able to earn credits through their institution. If interested, please send an email with your current resume, cover letter, and other materials to Representative Tranel’s office.
Shullsburg Teen Injured in One Vehicle Crash
A teen was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Lafayette County. 16 year old Jose McComish of Shullsburg had minor injuries as a result of the crash. According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 126 near Elk Grove. A report says that McComish was traveling south when he entered the ditch, overcorrected and slid into the northbound ditch where he struck a tree, causing his truck to land on its side.
Two Car Crash in Dodgeville
The Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a two car crash with lane blockage at the intersection of North Johns Street and Highway 18 in Dodgeville Wednesday just after 4pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene of the crash. All parties were treated/released at the scene with no transport to a hospital was needed. The names of the persons in the crash was not released.
