State Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City and the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture is currently accepting applications for legislative interns at his State Capitol office in Madison. Interns will have the opportunity to participate in all stages of the legislative process. Responsibilities include: constituent relations and community outreach , policy research and development and legislative correspondence. Administrative support Interns will receive invaluable insight into policy issues related to the Assembly Committees Representative Tranel is assigned to. Interns will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process first hand, and learn how to navigate a bill towards passage. Legislative internships are unpaid; however, the hours are very flexible and many college students are able to earn credits through their institution. If interested, please send an email with your current resume, cover letter, and other materials to Representative Tranel’s office.

CUBA CITY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO