ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

How Madison is helping the homeless as temperatures plummet

MADISON, Wis. — As strong winds and blistering cold starts to creep into the Madison area, city officials said they’re making adjustments to make sure some of the city’s most vulnerable residents stay safe and warm. In order to make sure people experiencing homelessness in Madison have...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Health care workers prepare for winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Medical professionals are recommending those with non-emergency health needs consider video visits amid a winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest. At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, staff members prepared to potentially sleep at hotels or even the hospital itself to...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

UW-Madison students stuck on campus due to blizzard

MADISON, Wis. — For University of Wisconsin-Madison students with on-campus jobs and late final exams, storm conditions on Thursday are leaving them stuck on the university’s campus. “It’s probably the worst weather at the time when we all have to drive home,” junior Nick Charlton said.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison Ice Arena hosts Ugly Sweater Skate

MADISON, Wis. — A family-friendly event at the Madison Ice Arena on Friday gave people a chance to show off their ugliest holiday sweaters. Attendees skated around the rink in their festive attire with holiday music playing. The annual event also had concessions and special activities for kids. “It’s...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Tow Ban in Iowa County

Due to increased dangers of pulling vehicles out of the ditch for Emergency Responders and Tow Operators, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tow ban effective December 21, 2022 at 10 pm for vehicles that pose no risk to moving traffic. This ban will be in effect until the roadways are deemed safe to start pulling vehicles out of the ditch.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Tranel Accepting Applications For Internships

State Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City and the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture is currently accepting applications for legislative interns at his State Capitol office in Madison. Interns will have the opportunity to participate in all stages of the legislative process. Responsibilities include: constituent relations and community outreach , policy research and development and legislative correspondence. Administrative support Interns will receive invaluable insight into policy issues related to the Assembly Committees Representative Tranel is assigned to. Interns will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process first hand, and learn how to navigate a bill towards passage. Legislative internships are unpaid; however, the hours are very flexible and many college students are able to earn credits through their institution. If interested, please send an email with your current resume, cover letter, and other materials to Representative Tranel’s office.
CUBA CITY, WI
x1071.com

Shullsburg Teen Injured in One Vehicle Crash

A teen was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Lafayette County. 16 year old Jose McComish of Shullsburg had minor injuries as a result of the crash. According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 126 near Elk Grove. A report says that McComish was traveling south when he entered the ditch, overcorrected and slid into the northbound ditch where he struck a tree, causing his truck to land on its side.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Two Car Crash in Dodgeville

The Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a two car crash with lane blockage at the intersection of North Johns Street and Highway 18 in Dodgeville Wednesday just after 4pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene of the crash. All parties were treated/released at the scene with no transport to a hospital was needed. The names of the persons in the crash was not released.
DODGEVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy