Dane County, WI

Two Car Crash in Dodgeville

The Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a two car crash with lane blockage at the intersection of North Johns Street and Highway 18 in Dodgeville Wednesday just after 4pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene of the crash. All parties were treated/released at the scene with no transport to a hospital was needed. The names of the persons in the crash was not released.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Taking care of furry friends in frigid cold, snow

MADISON, Wis. — You’ve heard a lot of warnings this week to avoid driving or going outside at all due to the frigid temperatures — but try telling that to an excited Golden Retriever or an outdoor cat. “If your little purse chihuahua’s feet hardly ever touch...
MADISON, WI
All northbound lanes of I-39/90/94 reopen after crash near Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wis. — All northbound lanes of I-39/90/94 near Arlington are back open two hours after a crash that backed up traffic for travelers on Christmas Eve. The DOT reported the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday and blocked all northbound lanes of the interstate at Highway 60. By 1:15 p.m., the DOT says one lane of traffic was open, but traffic was backing up as people tried to get through the area.
ARLINGTON, WI
12 Days of Giving – Edmonds and Steele Families

MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now has spent the Christmas season helping families in need through our 12 Days of Giving. The final edition of 12 Days of Giving features two single moms who are struggling to make ends meet, so with the help of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and gracious community donors Jo Ellen McKenzie and Jenny Santek, News 3 Now gifted them with a Christmas surprise.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Tranel Accepting Applications For Internships

State Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City and the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture is currently accepting applications for legislative interns at his State Capitol office in Madison. Interns will have the opportunity to participate in all stages of the legislative process. Responsibilities include: constituent relations and community outreach , policy research and development and legislative correspondence. Administrative support Interns will receive invaluable insight into policy issues related to the Assembly Committees Representative Tranel is assigned to. Interns will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process first hand, and learn how to navigate a bill towards passage. Legislative internships are unpaid; however, the hours are very flexible and many college students are able to earn credits through their institution. If interested, please send an email with your current resume, cover letter, and other materials to Representative Tranel’s office.
CUBA CITY, WI
Badgers arrive in Arizona for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers football team won’t have to worry about the single-digit temperatures back home, as they have arrived in Phoenix for next week’s bowl game. The Badgers touched down in Phoenix Saturday afternoon and will celebrate the holiday season in the desert before...
MADISON, WI

