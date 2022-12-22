Read full article on original website
x1071.com
State Trooper hurt after truck slides into squad car near Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol says a State Trooper was hurt when a driver of a pickup truck lost control and crashed into the Trooper’s squad car early Saturday morning. The State Patrol says the Trooper was responding to a different crash on I-90/94 in...
x1071.com
Nitty Gritty reopens downtown location more than a month after fire prompted temporary closure
MADISON, Wis. — Nitty Gritty’s downtown location has reopened after a fire forced the popular restaurant to temporarily shut its doors more than a month ago. The restaurant shared an update on its Facebook page late last week saying the downtown location is back open for both dine-in and delivery.
x1071.com
Two Car Crash in Dodgeville
The Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a two car crash with lane blockage at the intersection of North Johns Street and Highway 18 in Dodgeville Wednesday just after 4pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene of the crash. All parties were treated/released at the scene with no transport to a hospital was needed. The names of the persons in the crash was not released.
x1071.com
Taking care of furry friends in frigid cold, snow
MADISON, Wis. — You’ve heard a lot of warnings this week to avoid driving or going outside at all due to the frigid temperatures — but try telling that to an excited Golden Retriever or an outdoor cat. “If your little purse chihuahua’s feet hardly ever touch...
x1071.com
Madison family struggles to stay warm due to heating issue: ‘I feel like there is no hope’
MADISON, Wis — From water damage to issues with heating and a back-and-forth with the property manager to get it resolved, one family has gone through lots of utility issues during a week where it’s heavily relied on. Chitaqua Willis says she’s had issues heating her apartment at...
x1071.com
Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign gives local family new vehicle, others Target shopping sprees
MADISON, Wis. — Two local organizations teamed up on Friday to make the holidays extra special for area families. The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the Black Men Coalition of Dane County gave roughly 40 families shopping sprees at Target as part of their Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign.
x1071.com
All northbound lanes of I-39/90/94 reopen after crash near Arlington
ARLINGTON, Wis. — All northbound lanes of I-39/90/94 near Arlington are back open two hours after a crash that backed up traffic for travelers on Christmas Eve. The DOT reported the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday and blocked all northbound lanes of the interstate at Highway 60. By 1:15 p.m., the DOT says one lane of traffic was open, but traffic was backing up as people tried to get through the area.
x1071.com
12 Days of Giving – Edmonds and Steele Families
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now has spent the Christmas season helping families in need through our 12 Days of Giving. The final edition of 12 Days of Giving features two single moms who are struggling to make ends meet, so with the help of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and gracious community donors Jo Ellen McKenzie and Jenny Santek, News 3 Now gifted them with a Christmas surprise.
x1071.com
‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication
MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election.
x1071.com
Tranel Accepting Applications For Internships
State Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City and the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture is currently accepting applications for legislative interns at his State Capitol office in Madison. Interns will have the opportunity to participate in all stages of the legislative process. Responsibilities include: constituent relations and community outreach , policy research and development and legislative correspondence. Administrative support Interns will receive invaluable insight into policy issues related to the Assembly Committees Representative Tranel is assigned to. Interns will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process first hand, and learn how to navigate a bill towards passage. Legislative internships are unpaid; however, the hours are very flexible and many college students are able to earn credits through their institution. If interested, please send an email with your current resume, cover letter, and other materials to Representative Tranel’s office.
x1071.com
Badgers arrive in Arizona for Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers football team won’t have to worry about the single-digit temperatures back home, as they have arrived in Phoenix for next week’s bowl game. The Badgers touched down in Phoenix Saturday afternoon and will celebrate the holiday season in the desert before...
