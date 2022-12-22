Effective: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Light Snow Possible Through Early This Evening A weakening low pressure system will move into the OH Valley today. This system will likely bring light snow to portions of eastern Kentucky. Locations near and west of Interstate 75 and along and northwest of Interstate 64 are more likely to receive snow late this morning and this afternoon. Where accumulations occur, they are expected to be a half of an inch or less. Those traveling today should be prepared for the potential of slick or slushy roads in some locations as well as areas of reduced visibility. Allow extra time to reach your destination.

