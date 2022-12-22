Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Catoosa, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Murray, Towns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Catoosa; Dade; Dawson; Fannin; Gilmer; Lumpkin; Murray; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield A DUSTING OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE HIGHER TERRAIN OF FAR NORTH GEORGIA A fast moving low pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia this evening. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight. Up to a dusting of snow is possible at elevations of 2000 feet or higher. At the lower elevations, less than a tenth of an inch of snow is expected at this time. However, you should closely monitor the forecast this morning and early afternoon for any changes in timing or intensity of this system.
Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Bartow, Chattooga, Cherokee, Floyd, Forsyth, Gordon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Bartow; Chattooga; Cherokee; Floyd; Forsyth; Gordon; Hall; Haralson; Jackson; Madison; Paulding; Pickens; Polk LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA THIS EVENING A fast moving low pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia this evening. Isolated to scattered light snow showers should start to move into the area between 6PM and 8PM and quickly spread south and eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight to 1 AM. Less than a tenth of an inch of snow is expected at this time. However, you should closely monitor the forecast this morning and early afternoon for any changes in timing or intensity of this system.
Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Casey, Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Green; Harrison; Hart; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Russell; Scott; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Woodford Light Snow Accumulations Possible Today Light snow is expected to begin by mid-morning and continue into the afternoon. Snow accumulation of less than 1 inch will be possible. Slick spots may develop on roads and walkways. Use caution if traveling today.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe Light Snow Possible Through Early This Evening A weakening low pressure system will move into the OH Valley today. This system will likely bring light snow to portions of eastern Kentucky. Locations near and west of Interstate 75 and along and northwest of Interstate 64 are more likely to receive snow late this morning and this afternoon. Where accumulations occur, they are expected to be a half of an inch or less. Those traveling today should be prepared for the potential of slick or slushy roads in some locations as well as areas of reduced visibility. Allow extra time to reach your destination.
