Effective: 2022-12-26 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Green; Harrison; Hart; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Russell; Scott; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Woodford Light Snow Accumulations Possible Today Light snow is expected to begin by mid-morning and continue into the afternoon. Snow accumulation of less than 1 inch will be possible. Slick spots may develop on roads and walkways. Use caution if traveling today.

ADAIR COUNTY, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO