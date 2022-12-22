Read full article on original website
Beauty of the Holidays lighting competition winners announced
Twenty nominations were received this season for the Beauty of the Holidays lighting competition, organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin. There is no shortage of Christmas spirit, with heartwarming displays in yards and homes around Lincoln County, KNPLCB Executive Director Mona Anderson...
Birth Announcements, Dec. 24
Rylea Diaz and Adam Sanchez of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Veró Michelle, born Dec. 20, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Santa Lopez and Kathryn Sprague. ROPER JOHN TAYLOR. Dakota Taylor and Dakota Havel of Broken Bow are the parents of a son,...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 24
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Rising behavioral issues prompt new dean positions for North Platte schools
Some North Platte public schools will have a dean of students next year to address an uptick in student behavioral issues. Superintendent Todd Rhodes said the need was addressed at the Board of Education meeting Dec. 12.The board decided to allow administration to determine how many deans are needed and at what schools.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph.
