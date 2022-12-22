ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Beauty of the Holidays lighting competition winners announced

Twenty nominations were received this season for the Beauty of the Holidays lighting competition, organized by Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful and the North Platte Bulletin. There is no shortage of Christmas spirit, with heartwarming displays in yards and homes around Lincoln County, KNPLCB Executive Director Mona Anderson...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Birth Announcements, Dec. 24

Rylea Diaz and Adam Sanchez of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Veró Michelle, born Dec. 20, 2022, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Grandparents are Santa Lopez and Kathryn Sprague. ROPER JOHN TAYLOR. Dakota Taylor and Dakota Havel of Broken Bow are the parents of a son,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Rising behavioral issues prompt new dean positions for North Platte schools

Some North Platte public schools will have a dean of students next year to address an uptick in student behavioral issues. Superintendent Todd Rhodes said the need was addressed at the Board of Education meeting Dec. 12.The board decided to allow administration to determine how many deans are needed and at what schools.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy