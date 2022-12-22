ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Thompson to serve as next chief judge for appellate court

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Larry E. Thompson has been sworn in as the next chief judge for the Kentucky Court of Appeals and will begin serving in the role on Jan. 2.

Thompson was administered the oath of office this month by Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice-elect Laurance B. VanMeter, according to a statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts. Thompson was chosen in September by his colleagues on the appellate court to serve in the role for four years. The chief judge provides administrative oversight to the Court of Appeals.

Thompson serves Division 2 of the 7th Appellate District, which is made up of 22 counties in eastern Kentucky. Before being elected to that role in 2018, he served 23 years as a trial court judge in Pike County.

He will succeed Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton, who is retiring from the bench at the end of 2022. Thompson said he hopes to maintain the high standards of the court.

