ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Zoo pandas Ya Ya, Le Le to return to China

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Zoo says its giant pandas will be heading back to China within the next few months.

The zoo says 22-year-old Ya Ya and 24-year-old Le Le will return after two decades in Memphis under a giant panda loan agreement that is ending with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens.

The zoo says the pandas were key to research and conservation projects and helped people experience some of Chinese culture.

“It has been a wonderful 20 years fostering this relationship with Ya Ya, Le Le, and the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens and we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future,” the zoo said in a statement.

The advocacy group In Defense of Animals applauded the return of the animals, saying they had been suffering in the zoo setting. Zoo officials have said the pandas are healthy and well taken care of, with as much as they want to eat.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

With Curry out, Poole scores 32 and Warriors beat Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals won by Golden State. “When we’re locked in and we’re playing for each other we’re a damn good team,” guard Donte DiVincenzo said. “The big thing for us is when we’re tested with adversity.” Coach Steve Kerr wasn’t thrilled with the technicals, though he got one, too.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy